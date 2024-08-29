Burnley have reportedly offered midfielder and club captain Josh Brownhill to Premier League clubs in the dying embered of the transfer window, in what continues to be somewhat of a potential Turf Moor exodus.

You wouldn't call Burnley's transfer window dull by any stretch, and GIVEMESPORT have claimed that another departure could be leaving the Lancashire outfit, with the Clarets hierarchy reportedly offering Brownhill out for a price-tag of £5 million.

Brownhill has been integral to Burnley since he arrived from Bristol City for a fee of £9 million in the January 2020 transfer window.

The midfielder has already started his return to the Championship in style with impressive performances and two goals to his name after three games, but the latest update on his future suggests that Burnley could be looking to sell him, continuing the Clarets' trend this summer of letting first-team players depart.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Fulham are said to have been offered the chance to land Brownhill's services, and it remains to be seen if he departs or stays beyond Friday's 11pm deadline.

Josh Brownhill offered to Fulham, Tottenham and Everton amid Trabzonspor bid

It's a departure that certainly won't go down too well with the Burnley faithful, but Brownhill may favour a return to the Premier League following his performances in a disappointing season for the Clarets last time out.

The on-going trend continues for Burnley, as Brownhill's exit could see an extraordinary 13th first-team departure this window.

The Clarets have already rejected a £3.4 million bid for the midfielder, from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor a few days ago, who had a four-year deal on the table for the 28-year-old with increased terms.

After taking on the club captaincy last season, Parker sees Brownhill as a key part of his challenge to get the Clarets back into the top flight, after handing the midfielder captaincy once more this season.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Parker said: "It was a decision where I probably see Josh and his stature within the squad. Also, a bit of fluidity in terms of where it was last year as well.

"There are probably many captains in this team, or certainly the team that started on Monday night, but it was obviously Josh who got that."

Brownhill had also previously been excited about Parker's ambitions at Turf Moor, praising his tactical style.

In another article from the Burnley Express, Brownhill said: "We’ve seen [his impact] early on. “We’ve obviously worked really hard in pre-season, we’ve learned a lot from him already.

"As I say, there are different tactics and against Luton it was a different setup. But I think from game to game it will be different and that’s what he’s really good at."

Potential Josh Brownhill exit would hit Burnley and Scott Parker hard

Now into his sixth season, Brownhill has performed consistently over the years, and his potential exit would be major to Parker's men.

Josh Brownhill's career statistics at Burnley (all comps) - as per Flashscore Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 (so far) 4 2 0 23/24 35 4 3 22/23 48 7 10 21/22 38 2 3 20/21 36 1 1 19/20 10 0 0

Although Burnley have improved their squad various signings despite all the sales that have happened, the exit of Brownhill would be difficult to take at this stage of the window, and chairman Alan Pace will have a lot of work to do to find the right replacement.

With the deadline nearing its end, it's a massive risk from the Clarets to even consider the departure of such a fan favourite, who is reliable especially at Championship level.

However, with less than a year left on his contract, the hierarchy at Burnley may see it as time for them to cash in and could benefit Brownhill in the long run due to his own ambitions.

Whatever happens, it's set to be a cagey last few days of the window at Turf Moor.