This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are in the hunt for automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Clarets have eight games left to overcome the two point gap to the top two teams, Sheffield United and Leeds United, to secure their place in the top flight.

Otherwise they will have to settle for the unpredictable play-off format against three other sides.

Their league status will have a big impact on their potential summer business as well, so the sooner they can resolve that outcome the more quickly they can act in the transfer market.

Josh Brownhill transfer prediction

When asked for two summer transfer predictions, FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Will Lancaster suggested that Josh Brownhill will depart at the end of the campaign.

He is expecting the midfielder to make the move regardless of their league status, with his contract set to expire in June.

“One prediction that I’d make is that Josh Brownhill will depart the club, regardless of promotion or not, with his contract expiring,” Lancaster told Football League World.

Josh Brownhill's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of March 27th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 44.73 Pass Completion (%) 79.60 Progressive Passes 4.29 Progressive Carries 0.84 Successful Take-ons 0.32 Touches in the Opposition Area 2.84 Progressive Passes Received 3.61

“I think with his 13 league goals this season, I think he’s third in the Championship top scorers list, which for a midfielder for half of the games has played in the centre-back, not even as a 10, that’s just an outstanding record.

“And I think he’s earned the right to go for that one final big move.

“I think Lazio and Fiorentina have been interested, and West Ham, Everton.

“I think he’d be an astute addition for any of those sides, to be honest, so I can see him leaving regardless.”

Maxime Esteve’s Burnley future

However, Lancaster is hopeful that chairman Alan Pace will do everything he can to keep defender Maxime Esteve, even if the club remains in the Championship.

“The other one, I think Maxime Esteve could stay, even if we don’t go up,” he continued.

“It’s quite outlandish to say that, but he seems to love the club and if no one meets our valuation for him, we’ve got other assets we can sell.

Related Scott Parker must utilise Burnley FC unsung hero to boost promotion chances Scott Parker's Burnley side are firmly in the promotion hunt and he must make one tactical move to boost their chances

“He’s probably our most crucial player, and I think Alan Pace will do more to keep him than he has done with any other player.

“Especially Esteve, I think is a bit of a wild prediction, but there’s no reason why it can’t happen, I don’t think.”

It was reported by L'Equipe on the January window deadline day earlier this year that Tottenham Hotspur bid £20 million to sign Esteve, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

Esteve and Bronwhill’s futures will be key to Burnley business

Keeping Esteve and Brownhill will be a key part of Scott Parker’s hopes for this Burnley squad.

The pair have been so important to their promotion push, particularly for the defensive solidity they’ve brought.

Brownhill is also their top scorer, albeit his 13 goals from midfield is also a sign of how poor the attacking options have done in front of goal this year.

Losing either player in the summer would be quite costly, particularly if Brownhill walks away for nothing.