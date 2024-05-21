Highlights Despite Burnley's option to extend, Josh Brownhill may leave this summer.

Brownhill could thrive in the Championship with his skills and experience.

Burnley should extend his contract for value, but look to sell to get the best deal for the midfielder.

Josh Brownhill could be set to leave Burnley this summer despite the club having an option to extend the midfielder's contract at Turf Moor.

Brownhill’s future at Burnley has been in the balance for much of the last year, with the 28-year-old holding off signing a new deal with the club looking to extend his four-year stay at Turf Moor. He has previously proven himself to be a quality operator in the division, even before his time with Burnley, as his career progressed with Bristol City and Preston, too.

Having claimed seven goals and eight assists in the side’s promotion campaign, Brownhill has found regular game time to be more elusive since the move into the top-flight, with fewer than 25 starts over the course of the campaign, but a drop back down to the Championship could see him thrive once more.

Now, with the midfielder’s time at the club on course to come to an end at the end of next month, and with no extension to his contract being agreed anytime soon, Wolves, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all said to be interested in bringing the midfielder to the club, with a transfer fee of £9 million being mooted should the extension come into place.

Josh Brownhill's career stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt Team Games Goals Assists Preston North End 64 6 3 Barnsley 26 3 2 Bristol City 161 17 12 Burnley 167 14 17

Burnley should extend Josh Brownhill's contract but sell

Burnley are reportedly set to trigger the one-year extension to his deal that would at least give them some insurance should the midfielder decide to leave in the summer.

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone has urged the club to extend his deal this summer, but to sell the midfielder, with other options preferred in the centre of the park.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "I think the club will take up the option to extend it by a year but I would personally sell him.

"Partly because you don't want to let somebody who's been your captain go - even though a lot of Burnley fans don't rate him - but we can do better.

"Me included, to be honest. I don't think he did anything particularly of note in the Championship after the first two or three months of that season.

"For me, we can get someone in who's a bit better, slightly younger, and fits the model better.

"I'd move him on, and I think the club will, if I'm being honest.

"You've got to give Josh Cullen an extension and make him captain and move Brownhill on.

"Hopefully, keep Sander Berge and maybe play him with Aaron Ramsey in midfield and have a midfield three.

"We've got plenty of options in midfield, so we can hopefully get a bit of money for him.

"Say £10 million? I think you'd be happy with £10 million."

Josh Brownhill's next move

Brownhill was a vital piece of the side on his return to the second tier last time out, with a series of impressive performances as Burnley topped the 100-point mark for the season, with his eye for a pass and tempo in build up crucial, as well as his box-crashing ability in the final third.

He has plenty of qualities that would make him an asset as a potential starter in the second tier, and a player like that is the envy of plenty of Burnley's Championship peers and competitors.

He could easily operate in the Premier League, and for a fee of around £9-10 million, would be a worthwhile pick-up for plenty of top-flight sides as a squad player. Unless Burnley take action over his contract, though, he will be going for far less.