Premier League bound Burnley are interested in signing Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo this summer, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon report.

However, the Clarets are not the only interested side, with fellow Premier League side West Ham United also keen on the forward.

Who is Habib Diallo?

Diallo is a Senegalese striker who has played in the French league for the majority of his football career.

The 27-year-old came to France in 2013 and joined FC Metz. He played for the club for seven years, making 116 appearances and scoring 48 goals.

During his time with the French side, he also had temporary spells away, joining fellow French side Stade Brestois twice in two seasons.

In October 2020, he joined Strasbourg, and so far in his three years at the club, he’s featured over 100 times and scored 41 goals.

The forward is about to come to the end of one of his most prolific campaigns as a footballer. Diallo has netted 20 times this season for a side that is going to finish 15th in Ligue 1.

Diallo is still under contract at Strasbourg until the summer of 2025, so the French side is under no contractual pressure to sell their star striker.

How much could Habib Diallo cost Burnley?

According to Nixon’s Patreon report, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has himself gone and watched Diallo play for Strasbourg recently as he looks to bolster his attack.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the top-flight and, with Ashley Barnes leaving the club, it leaves the Lancashire outfit light up top.

This report adds that Strasbourg are only keen on selling the forward not loaning him, and they would demand a price of around £20 million.

Burnley obviously face competition from West Ham, and it is said that both could be interested in signing the forward if the price was lowered.

While Nixon adds that Burnley could look to Diallo as a possible alternative to Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, who they are also interested in signing.

It seems that the forward line is an area that Kompany is keen to improve on this summer, as they have already been linked with a host of names. The Clarets’ interest has emerged in Georges Mikautadze, Arkadiusz Milik, and Gift Orban.

All these players are unproven in the English game, but like many of Kompany’s signings at Burnley, they have clearly caught the attention of the Belgian.