Burnley join West Brom, Millwall and Huddersfield Town in race for Newcastle United man

Burnley have joined the list of EFL clubs looking to recruit Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, as per a Patreon update from Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old impressed at Bristol Rovers during the second half of last season, recording eight goals and five assists in 21 League Two appearances as he proved to be a crucial figure in helping Joey Barton’s side secure automatic promotion in a remarkable manner.

With this, he hasn’t been short of interest from elsewhere throughout the summer with the player himself admitting that he would be open to going out on loan once again despite wanting to fight for a first-team place at St James’ Park.

The Clarets are just one of a number of second-tier sides that want to lure him away from Tyneside temporarily though with Huddersfield Town, Millwall and West Bromwich Albion also believed to be keen on the teenager.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that Anderson was likely to remain with Eddie Howe’s men as part of their senior squad, though it’s currently unclear whether Vincent Kompany’s side’s interest would be a game-changer.

This is a deal they would be able to get over the line though with the Clarets only using two of their loan spots so far, being able to have three more temporary players in their matchday squad.

They have asked about Anderson’s availability after seeing him shine against them in a pre-season friendly, though it’s currently unclear whether their efforts will secure his services for the season.

The Verdict:

For the player, this may not be the best move considering Scott Twine is already available as an option to Kompany and the former Manchester City defender is more likely to pick the ex-MK Dons man because of the fact he’s a permanent addition.

However, the departure of Dwight McNeil could potentially give him the opportunity to shine at Turf Moor and with Maxwel Cornet also potentially on his way out, this could give him a real chance to play a key role for the Clarets.

It would be a big ask for him to step up two divisions though and compete with a side that are looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – one reason why he may benefit from setting his sights a little lower.

However, he is highly rated at Newcastle and if he is to become a first-team regular under Howe in the coming years, he will need to thrive at a team like Burnley who already have some top-quality players at their disposal.

For the Clarets, this signing is a no-brainer considering how valuable he was in the final third last season, although they will be reluctant to loan in too many players because that could disrupt harmony in the squad.