Burnley have joined the race for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, with Sheffield United and Sunderland also keen on signing the 22-year-old this January following a recall from his loan at Stoke City.

It was announced this morning that Leicester had officially recalled the player, which many presume is ahead of a potential sale. Now it appears as though three of the automatic promotion hopefuls are set to battle it out to acquire his services this week.

Sheffield United and Sunderland's interest has been known for some time now, but Burnley have also joined the race amid the recall and news of Everton also being keen, as per Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail.

The latest on Tom Cannon as Burnley join the race

Competition is fierce for Cannon's signature, after it was first revealed that Sunderland are prepared to launch a £13 million bid for Cannon via Alan Nixon on his Patreon account. He stated on Monday evening that the Black Cats are keen to take the striker on loan for the rest of the season, with the move becoming a permanent one if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The £13 million will be paid as a down payment plus add-ons, after the Blades had submitted a £7 million offer that would be paid if they are to win promotion themselves, as per the report. However, Chris Wilder's side have now reportedly matched the offer in a late twist, Nixon revealed.

He states that the South Yorkshire outfit have offered £10 million guaranteed to the Foxes, with a further £3 million in add-ons, in a deal that would be a permanent switch this month. The reporter adds that it’s now down to the player to decide where he wants to go.

However, a new name is in the frame and could make things interesting. Mokbel is reporting that bids of around £10 million are in, including Scott Parker's Burnley and the Toffees.

Cannon's career stats - all competitions, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton U-18 42 29 9 Everton U-21 55 22 5 Everton 4 0 0 Preston North End 21 8 1 Leicester City 16 3 2 Stoke City 25 11 1 As of January 15th, 2025

Tom Cannon's qualities are evidenced by the volume of interest

Cannon has shown on countless occasions this season that he is able to time his runs well, getting in behind the defence to exploit space. He also demonstrates composure in front of goal, showcasing a clinical edge when given opportunities. You imagine his output would only increase for one of the better teams in the league.

At numerous clubs now, he has shown signs of real talent at second tier level, with Preston North End on loan just two seasons ago, as well as Stoke. His goalscoring record for the Potters was impressive in the circumstances, having struggled as a team for much of the campaign.

He would be a great capture for any of Burnley, Sheffield United, or Sunderland this month, and would boost their promotion hopes significantly. At 22, there is further potential to hit and he is well on the way to developing into a fairly well-rounded and dynamic forward.

The Foxes are clearly keen to sell Cannon this month, and a loan-to-buy agreement or straight up cash this window will be acceptable as they look to balance the books further, despite Monday's announcement that all Premier League clubs have avoided Profit and Sustainability charges between 2021 and 2024.

It will be interesting to see how things develop over the next few days, with a three-way battle for his signature from three of the four teams in the race for automatic promotion.