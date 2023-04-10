Burnley have joined Leeds United in the race for AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, according to yesterday’s update from TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has recorded 33 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants this season, starting a decent number of games but also coming off the bench on numerous occasions with the player not exactly being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Recording just one assist during the 2022/23 campaign, he would have been hoping to have made more of an impact in the final third, but this hasn’t stopped teams from taking an interest in him.

Leeds United also in the race

The Whites, who had tried to sign the Belgian player last summer but missed out to his current side, reportedly remain interested in sealing a deal for him.

However, they are currently hovering dangerously above the relegation zone at this stage, sitting in 16th and are just two points above the dotted line.

Even Southampton, who are currently at the bottom of the league, are just two wins behind them and with eight league games to go, the Whites could easily be relegated at the end of this term.

And considering the amount they would probably need to fork out to lure De Ketelaere to Elland Road, you feel they may need to stay up to give themselves a chance of recruiting him.

Charles De Ketelaere’s stance

TEAMtalk believe the 22-year-old is open to leaving the San Siro at the end of the season.

Considering he isn’t a regular starter at his current club, that comes as no real surprise despite the fact he has spent less than 12 months there.

This stance could be a boost to the Clarets if they try and get a deal over the line, though they may still need to fork out a considerable fee to bring him to Turf Moor.

Would this be a good move for Burnley?

Scoring 14 times in 33 league appearances for former side Club Brugge last season, he certainly has the potential to be a real asset in the final third and this is why he should be on the Clarets’ radar.

With Vincent Kompany likely to have studied him previously as a previous manager of Anderlecht, the former Manchester City captain may be able to squeeze the best out of him.

Considering his limited impact in Italy though, the Lancashire side shouldn’t look to break the bank to get this deal over the line because they aren’t guaranteed to be back in the top flight for more than one season.

Ideally, they would strike a loan deal with an option to buy him at the end of the 2023/24 campaign - but they need to focus on permanent signings in their quest to build for the long term and this is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them launch an eight-figure bid for him.

With the likes of Ashley Barnes and Nathan Tella looking likely to leave the club at the end of the season, they will need more firepower and the AC Milan man could provide them with that.