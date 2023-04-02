Burnley have reignited their interest in Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to yesterday evening’s report from The Sun.

Vincent Kompany’s men will already be preparing for life back in the Premier League after staying 17 points clear of third place, with their draw against Sunderland on Friday evening taking them one step closer to promotion.

Having already been linked with a number of players this month including some of their loanees, another familiar face has popped up with Verbruggen on their radar again after taking an interest in him during the summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United also interested

The Sun revealed back in February that Jurgen Klopp’s men were also interested in taking him away from Belgium, although he wasn’t going to be number-one stopped straight away with Alisson remaining at Anfield at this stage.

That report also revealed that he was at the top of the Reds’ target list for the summer window, with Caoimhin Kelleher potentially moving on at the end of the season.

HLN have claimed that they may face competition from Man United for his signature though, with Erik ten Hag’s men reported to be weighing up a bid.

Capped at a youth international level for the Netherlands, he may have been on ten Hag’s radar for some time as a potential long-term admirer.

It seems the Clarets have also been monitoring him for some time though with their interest being documented last summer.

How much would Bart Verbruggen cost?

It has been claimed that his current side value him at around £15m, which could potentially price Kompany’s side out of a move for him if they deem the stopper to be too expensive.

Likely to be in the top flight next season though and generating sizeable fees for the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet last year, the Lancashire side’s hierarchy may be willing to fork out the amount needed to lure him to Turf Moor.

The Dutchman is a player they may be able to sell on for a huge amount in the future too, so that’s another reason why the Clarets may decide to seal this move.

Should Burnley look to secure this potential move?

It does feel as though they need to address their goalkeeping department in the summer because Arijanet Muric hasn’t got a huge amount of experience at the top level.

As well as this, Bailey Peacock-Farrell could move on in the summer and Will Norris is another man who could leave, potentially leaving them light in options in this area.

Denis Franchi could step up but he’s only young and could potentially benefit from a loan exit following last year’s move from Paris St-Germain.

With these factors in mind, it seems logical to recruit a shot-stopper but Verbruggen doesn’t have a huge amount of experience under his belt and this addition would be a sizeable risk for a side looking to remain afloat at the top level next season.

If he can adapt to the English top flight well though, this signing would be seen as a very shrewd one and there's every chance he could remain with the Clarets for the long term, regardless of whether Kompany stays or not.