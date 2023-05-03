Burnley have reportedly entered the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets are the latest club with an interest in the 24-year-old, with Premier League clubs including Everton, Leeds United, Fulham and Crystal Palace also monitoring Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Sky Blues are "resigned to losing their prize asset if they cannot achieve promotion to the Premier League this season" after another outstanding campaign for the Swede.

Gyokeres scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and has improved on that total this time around, with 22 goals to his name so far, while he has also provided 10 assists in 46 appearances, making him one of only two players in the EFL to have reached double figures for both goals and assists.

He has played a key role in the Sky Blues' play-off push, helping Mark Robins' side to fifth in the Championship table and they can secure a play-off place if they avoid defeat at Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

What is the latest on Viktor Gyokeres' Coventry City future?

Coventry are expected to face a battle to keep hold of their star striker this summer, with clubs in Spain, France and Germany also reportedly keeping tabs on Gyokeres.

Owner Doug King has stated his desire to tie Gyokeres down to a new deal with his current contract set to expire in summer 2024, while Robins says his future will be resolved "one way or another" in the club's best interests.

"The owner has certainly not expressed a wish to sell anyone, Viktor included. There are people talking all the time and it’s annoying, in fairness, because you have got people trying to do business in the public domain," Robins told Coventry Live.

"But like I say, he’s under contract for another 12 months, as are a number of the other players so let’s see. Let’s see where it goes."

He added: "In terms of Viktor, and I know you haven’t asked me this question, but it’s worth addressing because you see it all the time. But Viktor is in a really good place mentally as well. He has dealt with everything really well and professionally, and things will resolve one way or another but always in the best interests of the football club. No doubt!"

Will Burnley sign Viktor Gyokeres?

Burnley will likely have an excellent opportunity to sign Gyokeres.

The Clarets have proven they have significant finances available and will have an increased budget following their promotion to the Premier League.

They could have an advantage over other clubs in the race, with both Everton and Leeds' top flight status looking increasingly precarious and managerial uncertainty at Palace with Roy Hodgson's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Gyokeres would surely be tempted to make the move to Turf Moor to work under Vincent Kompany and he would fit seamlessly into the Belgian's attractive, attacking style of play.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to secure a play-off place against Boro on Monday, but even if they were to win promotion, it could be tough for them to keep hold of Gyokeres as interest in his services grows.