Burnley are lining up a move for Southampton striker Che Adams this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Adams scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, but he was unable to prevent the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who joined the club from Birmingham City in July 2019 for a reported £15 million, has one year left on his contract at St Mary's, but he seems likely to depart this summer.

Southampton are said to be "resigned to losing a number of their top players" following relegation and they are "likely to decide to cash-in" on Adams now "rather than risk allowing him to leave on a free in 2024".

What is the latest on Burnley's interest in Che Adams?

Adams is attracting significant transfer interest this summer, with TEAMtalk claiming last month that Leeds United and Everton are both interested in the Scotland international, while Nottingham Forest are also keen, as per the Daily Record.

However, "it is a move to Turf Moor that is now most likely" as Vincent Kompany makes a new striker "one of his top priorities" as he prepares for life in the Premier League after his side secured the Championship title this season.

It is thought that the Saints would consider allowing Adams to depart for £12 million and the former Sheffield United and Birmingham City striker "would jump at the chance of returning to the Premier League" if the Clarets were to make a move.

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Burnley?

Adams would be an intriguing addition for the Clarets.

It would not be a signing without risks as Adams has not been prolific in the Premier League in recent years, with just five of his goals this season coming in the league, although he was featuring in a Southampton side that spent much of the season in the relegation zone.

Adams' all-round game would be beneficial for the Clarets and he would bring crucial top flight experience to Turf Moor, while given the way Kompany has improved players during his reign at the club so far, it would be no surprise to see Adams thrive under the Belgian's expert guidance.

Kompany's recruitment has been excellent so far at Burnley and Adams could prove to be his next shrewd addition, but it would be a huge blow for the Saints to lose one of their key players.