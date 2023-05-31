With their place in next season's Premier League confirmed a long time ago, Burnley now need to sign players capable of making an impact in the top flight of English football, having already added Jordan Beyer to their ranks on a permanent basis.

And according to a claim from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport - via Sport Witness - Burnley are one of the clubs that are waiting on Juventus to make a decision on Poland international striker Arkadiusz Milik as they have an option to make his loan move a permanent one in Turin.

Along with the Clarets, Newcastle United and Lazio are also said to be monitoring Milik's situation at Juve as they weigh up their options.

Who is Arkadiusz Milik?

Having started his career in his home nation of Poland with Górnik Zabrze, Milik made the move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 but his real big break came with Ajax on loan a couple of years later, where he scored 23 times in 34 appearances before joining them on a permanent basis.

After another prolific season in the Netherlands, Napoli signed Milik for a mammoth €35 million, but it took him until his third season in Naples to hit a double figure season when he bagged 20 goals in the 2018-19 campaign.

Milik then spent 18 months on loan at Marseille from January 2022 onwards with an obligation to purchase him in the summer of 2023 for the French outfit, but not long after that was triggered he returned to Italy on loan with Juventus, where he has been an option up-front for Massimiliano Allegri.

Scoring nine goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, the 29-year-old is now waiting to see if Juventus trigger their option to buy in the near future, but if he doesn't then he will be available to all for around €7 million.

Would Arkadiusz Milik be a good signing for Burnley?

Milik has scored plenty of goals wherever he has been in recent years, and even though he did not hit double figures for Juventus this past seaosn he was still able to find the back of the net.

As we know, Burnley's striking options need to be strengthened this summer - Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi both arrived in January at Turf Moor but you'd have to have serious questions as to whether either are good enough for the Premier League currently.

Milik however has played in top leagues across Europe and scored goals - not to mention has been capped 67 times for the Poland national team - so he would add experience to a young squad and bring some pedigree.

It'll be difficult if there is genuine interest and the likes of Newcastle are sniffing around as well, but if Milik is a genuine target for Burnley and they can guarantee him to be starting every week then he'd be a fantastic addition.