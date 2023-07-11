Burnley and Coventry City were involved in a real transfer wrangle last summer over the services of Callum O'Hare - one which ended up with the creative midfielder staying put with the Sky Blues.

Vincent Kompany wanted to bring O'Hare to Turf Moor in a multi-million pound deal, but a hamstring injury for the player ended negotiations and it ended up being a season to forget for the 25-year-old, who was then struck down with a serious knee problem in December.

The Clarets have also been keen on Viktor Gyokeres for a number of months too, but with the Swede heading away from England to Sporting CP, it will ultimately prove to be another failed pursuit of a Sky Blues player for the Championship champions.

Could Burnley be lucky at the third time of asking though when it comes to a player from Mark Robins' side?

According to a report from The Telegraph, Kompany's side are keen to sign Gustavo Hamer as part of their transfer splurge this summer, having already captured Jordan Beyer and Dara O'Shea for £20 million and they are set to add Man City stopper James Trafford for a fee of up to £19 million.

The Clarets want to add to their engine room and see Hamer as a good fit for their return to the Premier League, but they face competition for his services.

It was revealed in the past week by Sky Sports that Fulham were plotting a move for the 26-year-old following his impressive 2022-23 season with the Sky Blues, whilst FLW exclusively revealed back in June that Leeds United were making the Dutchman their marquee target for the summer in a bid to weaken one of their Championship rivals.

What is Gustavo Hamer's current Coventry City situation?

Hamer signed for City in 2020 from PEC Zwolle for a fee of just over £1 million, and he's proven to be a bargain buy for the Sky Blues.

Despite discipline issues on the pitch in his time at the club, Hamer has been a combative midfielder but his breakout campaign in terms of goal contributions came in 2022-23.

After two early season dismissals, Hamer knuckled down and scored 11 times for Coventry - including in the Championship play-off final against Luton. whilst also adding 10 assists to his tally as well.

Coventry could be forced to cash in though on the Brazil-born midfielder as he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the CBS Arena, with the possibility that they lose him for free in 2024 should they not sell now.

How much would Gustavo Hamer cost Burnley?

Despite having just under 12 months left on his deal, Hamer will go for a significant fee as Coventry have proven they can get big prices for their stars like Viktor Gyokeres no matter what the contractual circumstances.

Midfielders who hit double digits in the Championship in both goals AND assists do not come round very often, and Hamer is well-worth the step up to the Premier League.

Therefore, Coventry should be asking for north of £10 million for his services - with Burnley involved though and their keenness to strike a deal to bring Luke McNally back to the club, the Irishman could be involved as part of a cash plus player deal for Hamer's services.

That could put Burnley in the driving seat for his services and it would also bring the price down to perhaps a seven-figure fee if McNally heads the other way too.