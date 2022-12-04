Burnley join Everton, Southampton and West Ham in pursuit of Championship star

Burnley are considering a January move for Coventry City ace Viktor Gyokeres, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Clarets are targeting a move for a striker ahead of the second half of this campaign, with the Swedish striker topping the list at this stage.

Enjoying a productive start to this campaign, Gyokeres has netted nine times in the league thus far, and subsequently, he is the division’s joint-top goalscorer.

Burnley are not alone in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton and West Ham providing competition from the higher level.

The report states that the Championship leaders are hoping that Coventry’s off-the-field uncertainties could help pave the way for Gyokeres’ departure at the CBS Arena in January.

The verdict

Gyokeres is an excellent player with an incredibly high ceiling, and with the Clarets having rather deep pockets at this level, it would be no surprise to see them bidding for the striker in January.

Of course, the problem they will face is that Gyokeres is a wanted man in the Premier League, with there being scope of him playing regular football in England’s top-flight if a move was to be sanctioned.

A player who offers a lot in forward positions, his ability to link the play, physicality and attacking intelligence make him a real threat.

Burnley certainly have a shot when it comes to securing a move for Gyokeres, however, the Premier League clubs who are in pursuit have the upper hand.