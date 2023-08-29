Highlights Patson Daka's time at Leicester City has been a disappointment, failing to live up to his previous goalscoring form.

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Daka as a backup option if they fail to secure Divock Origi from AC Milan.

It would be wise for Leicester City to sell Daka, as he is out of favor and not contributing financially to the club.

It would be fair to say that Patson Daka has failed to ever find his feet at Leicester City.

The speedy striker emerged as the latest star from Salzburg's project - one which has produced the likes of Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Sadio Mane in years gone by - appearing every bit a player capable of replicating those successes in the Premier League.

Across a remarkable four-year period, Daka found the back of the net on 68 occasions from 125 outings in Austria to earn interest from Europe's elite.

In his final season with the club, he scored 27 times in 28 league matches, and his assist tally of four meant that he amassed more goal contributions than games played altogether prior to joining Leicester City that summer for a reported £23m outlay.

At the time, that figure had appeared a real snip for a player who had demonstrated such rich goalscoring form at a young age, but two years on now and the Foxes' purchase is yet to be vindicated.

From 74 appearances across all competitions, Daka has returned a mere 15 goals - just nine of which came in the league - failing to ever truly establish himself as a starter under various managers.

That has been no different under new boss Enzo Maresca, who has not given the 19-cap Zambia international with a single minute of football to date in the 2023/24 season.

Evidently surplus to requirements, it is no surprise to see transfer interest arise in Daka and Burnley are the latest club to join the race for his signature before the window shuts on Friday evening.

Burnley transfer interest in Leicester City's Patson Daka

This fresh development is according to talkSPORT, who claim that Vincent Kompany has Daka on his transfer shortlist as he attempts to guide the Clarets to top-flight safety following their emphatic title-winning promotion last time out.

It is reported that Burnley are also trying their hand for ex-Liverpool frontman Divock Origi in what would represent a rather ambitious capture from AC Milan, and it is hard to see Kompany signing both players after already bringing in two strikers this summer in the form of Zeki Amdouni and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

So, Daka is likely being viewed as a back-up option in the event that their Origi bid fails to come to fruition, though it will nonetheless concern Everton and Bournemouth - both of whom have been credited with interest in the 24-year-old, too.

Should Leicester City sell Patson Daka?

It certainly appears a no-brainer.

A player of Daka's profile will no doubt be among the club's highest earners, yet he is out of favour and not involved in any capacity so Leicester are losing more and more money the longer they keep him at the King Power Stadium.

Granted, they would be fortunate to harvest anything close to the fee they paid two years prior, but they should nonetheless try and collect as much as possible for an individual that clearly requires a change of scenery in order to rekindle his career.