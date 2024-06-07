Burnley are monitoring Queen's Park winger Aiden McGinlay as they prepare for life in the Championship, according to reports in Scotland.

The Daily Record live blog (10:29am) reports the Clarets have shown interest in the 17-year-old, who is yet to make his professional debut last season after joining from Partick Thistle's academy.

McGinlay, who has won one cap for Scotland Under-17, has impressed in the youth ranks at Queen's Park and is regarded as one of the best products in the Spiders' academy.

Burnley, however, could face stiff competition to land the teenager, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs on both sides of the border.

Championship duo lead Aiden McGinlay race

Last month, TEAMtalk reported Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were the front-runners in the race to sign the 17-year-old, whom they reportedly see 'as a potential star in the making'.

Scottish giants Celtic are also said to be interested in McGinley, along with Premiership new boys Ipswich Town, where the teenager had a two-week trial, and their East Anglia rivals Norwich.

Significantly, Queen's Park would only be entitled to minimal compensation were McGinlay to leave, as he has only been at Hampden Park for less than a year.

The Scottish teenager is just one of several names being linked with Burnley, as they look to overhaul their squad following their relegation last month.

Team Games Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals against Points Luton Town 38 6 8 24 52 85 26 Burnley 38 5 9 24 41 78 24 Sheffield United 38 3 7 28 35 104 19

Burnley face crucial managerial decision

The Clarets returned to the Premier League last season after romping to the title in the Championship with 101 points, sweeping aside everything in their path and clinching promotion with seven matches remaining — a new record.

But their sojourn in the top-flight was short-lived, as they won only five games, accumulating just 24 points and were relegated along with fellow newcomers Luton and Sheffield United.

With Vincent Kompany making a shock exit to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, a sense of uncertainty has hitherto dominated proceedings at Turf Moor this summer.

Kompany's assistant Craig Bellamy has been named acting head coach, but a host of other names have been linked with the vacancy, including Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper, Scott Parker, Marti Cifuentes, Carlos Corberan and Alan Pardew.

At the same time, however, the Clarets retain one of the best teams in the Championship, with several of the players such as Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert, Mike Tresor and Zeki Amdouni who formed the core of the promotion-winning squad in 2022-23.

The Clarets, however, will not welcome back Lorenz Assignon, who has returned to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

According to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, the right-back did not want to extend his stay at Turf Moor beyond the initial loan spell.

Assignon joined the Clarets back in the January transfer window in a deal that included an option to buy in the summer and made 15 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once and registering two assists.

While McGinlay is obviously still raw and yet to make his professional debut, his potential makes him an attractive option for Burnley and as the Daily Record report notes, the teenager would be expected to feature in the Clarets' Under-18 and Under-21 teams before making the step up to the senior squad.

At the same time, the Clarets have not been afraid of handing young players their chances in recent seasons and pipping Championship rivals Stoke, West Brom and Norwich to McGinlay's signature would be an additional boost for them.