Burnley join Blackburn Rovers in the race for Liverpool man’s signature

Burnley have joined rivals Blackburn Rovers in the race for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, according to a report from The Sun.

It is understood that the Clarets are keen to secure the services of Davies as they aim to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving success in the Championship next season.

Davies was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour earlier this month amid interest from Blackburn Rovers.

According to a report from Lancs Live last week, Blackburn are hoping to complete a loan deal for the defender but have yet to submit a formal offer.

Given that Liverpool would prefer to part ways with Davies on a permanent basis, Burnley could potentially secure the services of the 26-year-old if they submit a reasonable offer.

Yet to play a competitive game for the Reds, the defender spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Sheffield United where he delivered some encouraging performances.

In the 21 appearances that he made in the Championship, Davies helped his side claim eight clean-sheets at this level as they qualified for the play-offs.

The defender did not feature in the semi-finals of this aforementioned competition as he was forced to settle for a place on the bench in the Blades’ clashes with Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

When you consider that Stoke City have also been touted as potential suitors for Davies, Burnley will need to act quickly in order to have a chance of winning the race for the defender’s signature.

If they are able to convince Davies to make the switch to Turf Moor, this could turn out to be a shrewd move by the club.

During his career to date, the defender has demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the second-tier as he has made 150 appearances at this level.

Having recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the second-tier last season, Davies will be confident in his ability to become a key player for Burnley during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.