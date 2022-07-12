Burnley join Birmingham City in transfer battle for international left-back

Burnley have joined their Championship rivals Birmingham City in the race for Ivory Coast international left-back Souleyman Doumbia, according to Foot Mercato.

The Clarets have been on somewhat of a transfer splurge recently, with no fewer than six players already arriving to bolster new manager Vincent Kompany’s squad.

And he could now be on the hunt for a new left-sided defender to compete with Charlie Taylor for a starting spot at Turf Moor, with the East Lancashire outfit now said to be in the running for Doumbia.

The 25-year-old, who was born in France, plies his trade for Angers, who play in the top tier of French football, and last season he featured 27 times in Ligue 1.

Doumbia, who has been capped four times by the Ivory Coast, was also reported to be wanted by Birmingham last week, as well as German Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

However, all the aforementioned clubs may be gazumped by French giants Lyon, who per Foot Mercato are now in the race for Doumbia’s signature, with Angers reportedly wanting around €4 million for his services.

The Verdict

In the midst of a takeover saga, you cannot imagine Birmingham spending that amount of money on a player at this time.

It is feasible for Burnley however, who have spent seven-figure fees on three separate players already this summer, and they’re definitely in need of left-back competition for Charlie Taylor.

At the age of 25 and a full international for a decent footballing country, Doumbia definitely has his upsides – although discipline is an issue having been booked 10 times last season in Ligue 1.

Burnley may be interested, but with Lyon in the race they could already be fighting a losing battle before an official offer is lodged – although they have already fended off La Liga and Bundesliga interest for Josh Cullen’s services, so they know a thing or two about winning battles with clubs in better leagues.