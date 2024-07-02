Highlights Charlie Taylor departs Burnley for Southampton as a free agent.

Taylor expresses gratitude to Burnley fans after seven years with the club.

Burnley to strengthen left-back position due to Taylor's departure.

JJ Watt has wished Charlie Taylor all the best following the Burnley player’s farewell message to supporters.

It has been confirmed that the 30-year-old has departed Turf Moor this summer in favour of a move to Southampton as a free agent.

The full-back’s contract came to an end this summer, and the end of June signified the end of his time with the Lancashire outfit.

The Clarets suffered relegation to the Championship, with the south coast club going in the opposite direction, meaning he will remain in the Premier League next season.

Taylor spent seven years with Burnley prior to his departure, joining the Clarets from Leeds United for a compensation fee believed to be in the region of £6-7 million.

Taylor issues farewell message to Burnley supporters

Taylor posted a farewell message to fans on social media following the expiration of his contract with Burnley.

The left-back expressed his gratitude to the club for all the great support and memories he enjoyed over the last seven years.

“An incredible seven years playing for this unbelievable football club has come to an end,” wrote Taylor, via Instagram.

“So many memories, opportunities and experiences throughout my time being a claret that I will never forget.

“I will forever be grateful for the chance [Burnley] gave me to live out my dream of playing in the Premier League.

“I want to thank the club and staff for all they have done for me, my teammates who I’ll miss in the dressing room and on the pitch, but mostly I’d like to thank the incredible fans for all the support and for standing by us over the years.”

This led to a response from minority investor Watt, who thanked Taylor for his performances for the team during his time at the club.

“Wishing you nothing but the best Chaz,” responded Watt.

“Thank you for all your efforts my friend.”

Taylor’s importance to Burnley

Charlie Taylor - Burnley league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2017-18 11 (10) 2018-19 38 (35) 2019-20 24 (22) 2020-21 29 (28) 2021-22 31 (30) 2022-23 33 (17) 2023-24 28 (25)

Taylor became increasingly important to the Burnley squad over the years, cementing himself as a key part of the squad during Sean Dyche’s tenure as manager.

He made 194 league appearances for the Clarets during his seven years at Turf Moor, including 161 in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old was also a regular presence in the side for their promotion under Vincent Kompany in 2023, playing 33 times in the Championship.

However, he has walked away from the club as a free agent following the end of his contract on 30 June.

Taylor’s loss comes as a blow to Burnley

Left-back isn’t an area where the Burnley squad has a lot of options already, so losing someone of Taylor’s quality and experience will be a blow.

Losing him for nothing is also unfortunate, and it now means it’s a position that must be strengthened this summer.

No official managerial appointment has yet been made by the club, but this should be a priority issue for whoever steps into the role.

This is now an important few weeks ahead for Burnley between hiring a manager, and finding the right signings to improve the squad for a promotion push this season.