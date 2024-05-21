Highlights Burnley offers contract extension to Jay Rodriguez among interest from Huddersfield and Stoke.

Striker faces decision on future with current deal set to expire, remaining a free agent in the summer.

Rodriguez's game time limited this season at Burnley; potential move to League One could mean more playing opportunities.

Burnley have made a contract offer to Jay Rodriguez amid interest from Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

The Clarets have confirmed on their official website that a new deal has been offered to the forward.

Rodriguez’s current contract is set to expire in June, which would make him a free agent in the summer unless an extension is agreed.

The 34-year-old has been back with Burnley for a second stint at the club since 2019, having initially come through the academy system before departing in 2012.

He helped Vincent Kompany’s side gain promotion to the Premier League in 2023, but the team suffered relegation back to the Championship this season.

Jay Rodriguez - Burnley league goals and appearances in second spell (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 36 (20) 8 (1) 2020-21 31 (12) 1 (2) 2021-22 29 (13) 2 (2) 2022-23 28 (20) 10 (2) 2023-24 21 (7) 2 (1)

Jay Rodriguez transfer latest

Burnley have confirmed a contract offer has been made to Rodriguez ahead of the expiration of his current deal.

However, according to Alan Nixon, the veteran forward is also attracting interest from Huddersfield and Stoke ahead of the summer window.

Rodriguez struggled for game time this campaign, with the Clarets fighting against relegation back to the Championship.

The striker featured 21 times in the top flight, including only seven starts, for a total play time of 822 minutes (all stats from Fbref).

He contributed two goals and one assist as Kompany’s side finished 19th in the table.

It remains to be seen what Rodriguez will do next in his career, with the ball firmly in his court following the contract offer from Burnley.

The experienced Englishman could look to fight for his place at Turf Moor, or could seek assurances of greater playing time elsewhere.

A move to Huddersfield would also involve taking a further step down to League One, which could be an attractive proposition if it means he will be starting consistently.

It is also unclear what kind of wage package has been offered by the Lancashire outfit, or if Stoke or Huddersfield could compete with the same kind of salary.

Burnley’s retained list

Burnley also confirmed a contract offer has been made to Charlie Taylor, who featured 28 times in the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old was a regular presence in Kompany’s side in the Premier League, but his contract is set to expire next month.

The Clarets triggered a one-year extension option in Josh Brownhill and Bailey Peacock Farrell’s deals, keeping them at Turf Moor for another year.

However, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will depart once their deals come to an end in June.

Rodriguez may want to prioritise game time with next move

It’s unlikely Rodriguez will be anything more than a squad player at Burnley next season, which is a role he may not want to fill just yet.

If he can guarantee himself greater minutes elsewhere, then the forward may be in a position to prioritise that at this stage of his career.

Wages will also be a factor, and Burnley should be able to offer the most competitive package due to their Premier League money.

It remains to be seen if a move to League One is on the cards, but his future is now in his own hands after this Burnley offer.