Burnley striker Lyle Foster has promised to learn from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and suggested that it's the Norwegian's movement that makes him so effective.

The Championship leaders signed the South African from Belgian side Westerlo for an eight-figure fee in January but has had to bide his time so far - with his only starts for the Clarets coming in the FA Cup.

The last of which was in the 6-0 defeat to Man City in Saturday's quarter-final at the Etihad, during which Foster got a chance to see how their in-form goalscorer functions up close.

Haaland bagged a hat-trick against Burnley to take his tally to a ridiculous 42 goals in 37 games since signing for the Citizens last summer.

Foster has had a much slower start to life at his new club, with just one goal in his first 11 appearances, but he has promised to learn from the City forward to aid his game.

Speaking to The South African, he explained: “Score goals, that’s all I see him do, his movement, just the way he positions himself it’s crazy, every rebound comes to him and some people might think it’s luck but if he does it so often it has to be intentional.

“It all has to do with his movement so definitely his movement and scoring goals is something I can learn.”

Foster's next chance to add to his Burnley tally looks likely to come against Sunderland on Friday 31st March.

The Verdict

It's hardly been the ideal start to life at Turf Moor for the January arrival but the Clarets signed him with the future in mind.

They're on course to secure promotion to the Premier League this season anyway but will likely need Foster to find form if they're to stay up next season.

A promise to learn from Haaland can surely only be a good thing for Burnley and the 22-year-old.

Foster is right to pick out the City striker's movement, which has been a key part of his success at the Etihad this season.