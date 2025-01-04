Burnley were able to keep hold of James Trafford throughout the summer transfer window.

The Clarets saw quite a few key players leave during the previous window and Trafford had been linked with a move away from Turf Moor.

Burnley's 2024 summer transfer window exits (senior departures) Player Moved to? Loan or permanent? Michael Mellon Stockport County Loan Bailey Peacock-Farrell Birmingham City Permanent Arijanet Muric Ipswich Town Permanent Lawrence Vigouroux Swansea City Permanent Darko Churlinov Jagiellonia Bialystok Loan Samuel Bastien Fortuna Sittard Permanent Dara Costelloe Accrington Stanley Loan Wilson Odobert Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Scott Twine Bristol City Permanent Sander Berge Fulham Permanent Anass Zaroury Lens Permanent Michael Obafemi Plymouth Argyle Loan Johann Berg Gudmundsson Al-Orobah Permanent Dara O'Shea Ipswich Town Permanent Ameen Al-Dakhil VfB Stuttgart Permanent Wout Weghorst Ajax Permanent Zeki Amdouni Benfica Loan Julien Vetro Dundee Loan Luke McNally Bristol City Permanent Vitinho Botafogo Permanent Oluwaseun Adewumi Dundee Loan

Speculation about his future ramped up when Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green both joined the club, but Trafford was retained in the end.

Instead, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Aro Muric, and Lawrence Vigouroux were all sold, with all three goalkeepers heading to different English divisions.

Peacock-Farrell made the move to relegated Birmingham City, Vigouroux stayed in the Championship with Swansea City and Muric secured a switch to Ipswich Town.

Trafford could potentially be the next goalkeeper to leave the Lancashire side, with the shot-stopper not short of interest this month.

James Trafford's estimated weekly wage at Burnley

Trafford signed for the Clarets during the summer of 2023, not too long after their promotion, with the Englishman putting pen to paper on a four-year deal after leaving Manchester City.

With this, it wouldn't be a surprise to many if the goalkeeper earned a decent amount, even after relegation at the end of last term.

According to an estimate from Capology, Trafford is earning £25,000 per week, the same wage that Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsey are estimated to be earning but some way below top earners Josh Brownhill (£45,000 per week) and Jay Rodriguez (£40,000 per week).

At just 22, the stopper is estimated to be earning a fairly decent amount, and he could earn even more in the coming months if he secures a January return to the Premier League.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker breaks silence on latest Mike Tresor mystery amid Leeds United links The Belgium international is still yet to play this season for the Clarets, and a Championship rival is reportedly eyeing up his services

Newcastle United, Spurs interested in James Trafford

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United have retained their interest in Trafford.

They may have some decent options already, when they're fit, with Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, and Martin Dubravka all capable of playing at the top level.

But all of their senior options are 30 or over and Trafford, who's only 22, could end up being the Magpies' long-term number one.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be admirers of the player, but it remains to be seen whether they will make a formal move for him.

Whoever makes a move for him will need to battle hard to sign him though, with the Clarets keen to retain him.

Both interested teams should be able to afford his wage, however, if they are able to strike an agreement with the Lancashire side.