Ipswich Town are keen on a move for Burnley winger Wilson Odobert.

According to TEAMtalk's report last week, the Tractor Boys are stepping up their interest in the wide player, but they aren't alone in their quest to try and sign the Frenchman.

Other "big clubs" are thought to be in the mix for him, which isn't ideal for Ipswich, as they look to target Odobert as a potential alternative target to Jaden Philogene, who opted to re-join Aston Villa.

It's believed that the Clarets could potentially be forced to cash in on the player to fund some additions, having already been busy in the transfer market this summer.

Arijanet Muric has been their only major sale this summer, with Ipswich signing him for a reported £8m. The departures of others, including Samuel Bastien, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lawrence Vigouroux, wouldn't have generated as much money.

They haven't been afraid to spend a decent amount to bring players in though, with the likes of Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji and Etienne Green all arriving for transfer fees this summer.

Clearly, some players will need to depart to lower the wage bill and balance the books, with the Lancashire side having a chunky squad at the moment.

Odobert is one player who could potentially move on before the summer transfer window closes.

Wilson Odobert shines for Burnley against Luton Town

The attacker started against Luton Town along with some other very talented attackers, including Luca Koleosho, Vitinho and Lyle Foster.

But it was Josh Brownhill who opened the Clarets' account for the season, striking early from a through ball.

And it was another long through ball that allowed the visitors to grab their second at Kenilworth Road, with Connor Roberts' pass allowing Odobert to use his pace and slot the ball past Thomas Kaminski.

He showed an impressive amount of pace to carve out this golden opportunity - and he was able to fire the ball home to open up a clear gap between the Clarets and the Hatters.

Performing well throughout the night and establishing himself as a real threat, he got a good reception when he came off for Luke McNally during the latter stages of the game, with his contributions helping to fire the Lancashire outfit to an impressive 4-1 away win at a potential promotion rival.

Wilson Odobert's performance against Luton Town (Source: Sofascore) Goals 1 Assists 0 Passing accuracy (%) 95% Goal conversion (%) 33%

Ipswich Town could now find it more difficult to sign Wilson Odobert

There are a few reasons why Odobert's performance on Monday night may make it more difficult for the Tractor Boys to get a deal over the line for him.

Firstly, other clubs may have taken an interest in him after seeing that display, which could put Ipswich at a disadvantage in this race.

It could also push his price tag up if more clubs enter the race for him, which isn't ideal for a side that will be looking to watch their spending, even after their promotion to the Premier League.

Secondly, his price tag may have gone up after last night anyway, regardless of whether other clubs take an interest in the player or not.

Proving his worth in front of the TV cameras, that may have made the Clarets reconsider how much they should be looking to sell him for.

As well as this, manager Scott Parker may be desperate to retain the player after seeing him play a key part in such an emphatic win against Rob Edwards' side.

He certainly seems to be a key part of Parker's plans - and that could make it even more difficult for Kieran McKenna's side to recruit him.

His performance on Monday night certainly didn't help Ipswich in their pursuit of the Clarets' star.

Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Omari Hutchinson can operate as wide options, but McKenna would benefit from bringing in Odobert too, with the Frenchman also able to operate centrally.