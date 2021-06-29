Burnley interested in swoop for 25-year-old Championship defender

Burnley are interested in signing Swansea City defender Connor Roberts, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Roberts has made 152 appearances in all competitions for the Swans since graduating from their academy, helping the club to the Championship play-offs in each of the last two seasons, only to miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Now it seems as though the 25-year-old is starting to attract attention from the top-flight himself, following his performances at The Liberty Stadium.

According to this latest report, Burnley are keen on the right-back as they look to strengthen on that side of their defence.

It is thought that the Clarets had also been interested in Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny to fill the role, but now see Roberts as a cheaper alternative to target.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Roberts’ contract with Swansea, meaning this could be their last chance to receive a fee for the player.

Roberts featured in all four of Wales’ Euro 2020 games this summer, but is waiting to discover the extent of a groin injury suffered in his country’s 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Burnley in fairness.

With Matt Lowton now 32, and Phil Bardsley 36, it does seem as though they need to add some options to their squad who could be longer term prospects for Burnley at right-back.

At 25-years-old, Roberts is a player who would certainly fit that requirement, while his performances for a Swansea side who have gone so close to promotion in recent years suggests he may be ready for a move to the Premier League.

As a result, Roberts could be a rather reliable figure should he make the move to Turf Moor, and potentially an asset for some years to come.

Add to that the fact that with Roberts out of contract this summer, this could be Swansea’s last chance to receive a fee for the right-back, meaning they may be under some pressure to accept a smaller offer for the Welshman, and this does seem worth looking into for the Clarets.