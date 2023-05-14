Burnley are weighing up a potential swoop for Yann Karamoh on a free transfer this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old currently plies his trade for Torino - but his contract expires at the end of the season and with the player looking set to depart for free - that has seemingly alerted the Clarets who will be waiting to see whether the Italian side take up any of their options to extend his contract.

This isn't the first time the attacker has been linked with a move to England, with Sheffield United previously reported to have been on the verge of getting a deal over the line for the Ivorian back in 2021.

Unfortunately for the Blades, they were unable to get a deal over the line due to work permit issues, but the Clarets could now be set to pursue a move for the winger.

Yann Karamoh's stats

His goalscoring record hasn't exactly been spectacular since his move to Bramall Lane fell through - but he has been an asset in both Turkey and Italy - showcasing his ability to shine in different countries.

Recording four goals and three assists for Fatih Karagumruk last season, he has followed that up with three goals in 17 league appearances for current side Torino during the 2022/23 campaign.

This top-flight experience is a real positive for the Clarets if they do recruit him, but whether they do recruit him regardless of whether they have to pay a fee for the player remains to be seen.

Should Burnley make this move?

If he's available for free, then it may be worth Vincent Kompany taking a gamble on him because he's only 24 at this point and will only improve with more experience under his belt.

However, the Clarets need to spend their money wisely and this is why they shouldn't look to pay a big fee for him, with the player not certain to thrive in England.

He could potentially be a good replacement for Nathan Tella as someone who is able to play both on the wing and through the middle, but securing a return for Tella may be their best option at this stage.

The Southampton man is already accustomed to life at Turf Moor and knows Kompany's methods already - but he's unlikely to be a cheap option and this is why the Clarets should keep Karamoh on their radar.

If the Ivorian extends his stay at Torino though, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Clarets focus on other targets.