Burnley have not waited long to start their summer transfer business following the conclusion of the Championship season, with strengthening needed to make sure they are ready for their return to the Premier League.

It has been well-documented that the Clarets spent a large amount of cash in their rebuild over the course of last season, but that was done with the profits of player sales, with the likes of Maxwel Cornet, Dwight McNeil, Nick Pope and Nathan Collins all departing Turf Moor for significant fees.

With their new-found Premier League riches however they will be splashing the cash once again, and one player that Burnley fans would like to see arrive on a full-time basis is Nathan Tella.

Tella signed on loan from Southampton in August and went on to score 19 times in all competition for the East Lancashire outfit, including 17 times in the Championship which made him the club's leading marksman.

What is the latest on Burnley's stance on Nathan Tella?

The Clarets now seem to have made an unsurprising decision on what they want to do with Tella going forward when his loan deal officially ends.

According to TalkSPORT, the club are keen to sign the versatile attacker on a permanent basis now that the 2022-23 season has ended, having already snapped up one of their loanees in the form of centre-back Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tella is under contract however at Southampton until 2025, and with no agreed fee placed in the loan move, unlike the £13 million option in Beyer's that was triggered, that could complicate any potential deal this summer.

Burnley could potentially land Tella for a reduced fee though should Southampton need to raise the cash for a Championship rebuild, with their relegation to the second tier close to being confirmed.

Would Nathan Tella be a good fit in the Premier League for Burnley?

Tella has played 33 times in the Premier League for the Saints so he has a decent level of experience, but he has scored just once in the top flight.

However, with Vincent Kompany's front-footed style of football and the nous he has showed in-front of goal this past season, you'd certainly back Tella to make an impact if he was starting week in, week out in the Premier League.

It's not like Tella is wedded to just one position either - he has played across multiple during the course of the campaign and he would offer more than just a goal threat in the squad for Kompany if they were to agree a deal with Southampton for his services.