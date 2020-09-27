Burnley interested in move for £8m-rated Championship defender

Burnley are interested in making a move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook should they allow James Tarkowski to leave the club, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Cook was a crucial member of Bournemouth’s defence over their five seasons in the Premier League, but the 29-year-old was unable to help keep the Cherries in the top-flight last campaign. The defender has been a regular in Bournemouth’s starting line-up this season.

Burnley could lose Tarkowski before the transfer window closes, with the defender having not yet featured for them in the Premier League this season – and Leicester City thought to be interested in making move for the England international before the deadline.

It is thought that Cook, alongside both Watford’s Craig Dawson and Crystal Palace’s Scott Dann, is one of the players Burnley are keen on making a move for should they sell Tarkowski, with Bournemouth valuing the 29-year-old at around £8 million.

Burnley. Keen to sign Steve Cook from Bournemouth. Cost about 8. Selling Tarkowksi would give them funds. Dawson at Watford and Dann at Palace also on list. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 27, 2020

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Bournemouth who have already seen Nathan Ake leave the club this window. The loss of the Netherlands international was expected, but the Cherries would have been anticipating that they would still be able to call upon the experience of Cook this term.

The 29-year-old remains a key player for the Cherries under Jason Tindall having started their first two league matches, and the defender’s leadership qualities could be vital for them as they look to bounce back to the Premier League.

Burnley are facing the difficult challenge of having to potentially replace Tarkowski, and Bournemouth would be aware of the Clarets’ need to bring in a new defender and if they could get £8 million for Cook it might not be the worst decision for them to allow him to leave.