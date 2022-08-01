Burnley inching closer to agreeing transfer fee for €5m-rated player

Burnley and Antwerp are getting closer to striking an agreement for Manuel Benson, according to an update from GVA.

The Clarets are currently in need of strengthening their wing position following the sale of Dwight McNeil, who linked up with Everton in the latter stages of last month and is just one of several key players to have moved on from Turf Moor this summer.

Not only has McNeil departed – but also Aaron Lennon who departed the Lancashire side on the expiration of his contract this summer and with this – manager Vincent Kompany is seemingly keen to address this area.

Maxwel Cornet could potentially step in as a versatile player – but his future remains unclear at this stage amid interest from elsewhere – with Newcastle United recently being given encouragement by the second-tier side that they can get this deal over the line.

The Ivorian could potentially return to the matchday squad in time for their game against Luton Town this weekend but uncertainty remains and they are now looking to seal an agreement for a potential replacement in Benson, who recorded five goals and five assists in the Belgian top tier last term.

According to this report from GVA, the player sees a move to England as ideal and the clubs are now just €1m apart in their valuation, with the Clarets launching a €4m bid at the weekend.

Antwerp, however, are holding out for €5m at this stage.

The Verdict:

This is the continuation of an exciting transfer window for the second-tier side in terms of incomings – and Benson would be yet another potential long-term addition for Kompany’s side if they can seal a deal.

Although they have recruited Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen on loan, the rest of their signings look set to be at Turf Moor for a considerable amount of time and that will be important going forward.

They could have gambled and brought in a considerable number of Premier League-quality loanees already this summer – but looking at the bigger picture is important and they are certainly doing that with this potential signing.

Testing himself against some of the continent’s best teams in the Europa League previously, he could be a dominant player in the Championship and looks to be an adequate replacement for McNeil despite the Everton man’s quality.

They may have added Scott Twine to their squad already, but more attacking players will be needed to ensure they have enough firepower for the top flight and Benson could be one man to provide that.