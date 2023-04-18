Burnley are among a host of clubs chasing FC Zurich defender Becir Omeragic, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Who is Becir Omeragic?

The 21-year-old joined Zurich as a teenager, and he has established himself as a key player for their side over the years. That includes making 16 appearances this season, as the team battles to stay in the Swiss top-flight, as they’re currently just one point above the relegation zone.

So, whilst Omeragic will be focused on keeping Zurich up this season, there are doubts about his long-term future, as the centre-back is out of contract in the summer.

And, according to Foot Mercato, the Clarets are rivalling Hoffenheim, Augsburg, Braga and two unnamed French clubs for Omeragic, who will have a big decision to make when the season ends.

With Vincent Kompany’s side having already secured promotion, the recruitment team have an advantage in that they can start work now on bringing in new players for their return to the top-flight.

It is an area of the pitch that is going to be addressed this summer, as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer are both currently on loan at Burnley, from Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Kompany is keen to bring them both back to the club next season.

The immediate focus for the boss and Burnley is to secure the Championship title, which could come against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Will Omeragic improve this Burnley side?

Given his age, and the fact Omeragic has only played in the Swiss leagues in his career so far, it’s fair to say that moving to a Premier League side would be a massive step up. However, given the calibre of clubs showing an interest in the defender, he is clearly someone with a lot of talent.

It’s also worth noting that he has represented the Swiss national team on four occasions, so he is someone that figures in the game feel will develop. But, you would think that he is a project signing, and there may need to be patience if he does move to Turf Moor.

Nevertheless, learning from Kompany on the training ground could help him a lot, and on a free it would be a smart addition for Burnley. It seems as though the player is going to have a big call to make in the summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.