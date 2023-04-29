Burnley are looking to sign Liverpool’s James Milner on a free transfer this summer, although they face fierce competition from Brighton for the player.

Will James Milner leave Liverpool?

The 37-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in the summer, and whilst he has continued to play an important role for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, featuring in 25 league games so far, there are doubts about his future due to his deal running down.

And, it appears the former England international isn’t going to be short of options, as The Athletic revealed that Brighton are hoping to sign Milner.

However, the report adds that the Clarets are also keen, with boss Vincent Kompany having played with the versatile midfielder during his playing days, at Manchester City. Furthermore, former City attacker Craig Bellamy, another Milner will know, is also part of the backroom team at Turf Moor.

It’s believed that Kompany has already ‘shown an interest’ in his former teammate, although Milner is not going to make a decision on his future until the season has finished. Having been brought up in Yorkshire, the chance to remain up north could also be a factor.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will try to keep Milner as well, with Klopp having regularly praised the professionalism and attitude of the experienced ex-Leeds man, who has won all the major honours in the game with the Reds.

The advantage of securing promotion, and the title, so early means that Burnley will have already started their recruitment plans ahead of their Premier League return.

This would be a statement signing for Burnley

Milner may not be the player he was in terms of his energy to get around the pitch, but he would still be a massive signing for Burnley with what he offers overall. This is a player who has won it all in the game, has represented his country and played at the highest level, so his experience and leadership would be invaluable.

Kompany has set about changing the culture at Burnley, and having someone like Milner in the dressing room in the Premier League would be massive. Plus, as his regular appearances for Liverpool show, he still has a lot to offer on the pitch.

Of course, the major stumbling block is the interest from elsewhere. Brighton are a club on the rise right now and could offer European football, so it’s going to be hard for Burnley to get this one over the line, although they will hope Kompany can swing the deal in their favour.