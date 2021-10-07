Burnley in the EFL: Remember Martin Paterson? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Martin Paterson is a graduate of the Stoke City academy, spending seven years with the club at youth level, before breaking into the first-team set up in 2005.

However, the forward only played 15 times for The Potters, before a move to Scunthorpe United in 2007. Spending a year with the club who now find themselves in League 2, Paterson then joined Burnley in 2008.

The striker joined for what was a £1 million fee, but it did rise to £1.3 million. Scoring 19 goals in his debut season, Paterson helped fire the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League.

However, Burnley were relegated straight away, with the forward only managing to find the back of the net four times in the league.

Paterson saw his game time decrease over the next couple of seasons, but in the 2012/13 campaign, he saw regular game time with The Clarets again, however, the majority of his minutes came from the wing.

26 questions about Burnley’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 When did the club appoint their first manager? 1892 1893 1894 1895

The Northern Irish international then joined Huddersfield Town in 2013, with the promise of returning to a striking role emerging as a key reason for his decision to join.

Netting five times in 25, and embarking on loan spells with Bristol City, Fleetwood Town, and Orlando City, he decided to swap Yorkshire for America in 2015.

A succession of injuries cut his time short with the American outfit, and he returned to England, and back to Lancashire in 2015, putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Blackpool.

After a rather miserable spell in front of goal with The Seasiders, Paterson joined Port Vale, returning two goals in 16 games for the Valiants.

Returning to the USA in 2017, Paterson joined Tampa Bay Rowdies and hit double figures in 29 games.

Ending his career in India, Paterson joined ATK in 2018, joining Teddy Sheringham who was in charge there.

Paterson also represented Northern Ireland at senior level, with the striker netting three times in 22 appearances for his national side.