Burnley in the EFL: Remember Dean Marney? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Dean Marney is a name that many people at Burnley will know well, with the midfielder having been a great servant for the club over the years at Turf Moor.

The London born midfield player originally arrived at the Lancashire side back in the summer of 2010 after a very successful spell with his former club, Hull City, in which he helped the Tigers to get into the Premier League under the guidance of Phil Brown.

A largely defensive player by trade, Marney quickly slotted into the Clarets’ midfield and slowly built himself into becoming not only a key player under Sean Dyche but also something of an unsung hero as he helped the club to reach the top flight on more than one occasion.

He also built up a reputation for being something of a hard man in the engine room of the Burnley side, with his tough tackling seeing him end up on the wrong side of the match officials on several occasions.

However that is not to say that Marney didn’t possess great technical ability, as he regularly controlled the tempo of games with his wide passing range.

Indeed there will have been many fans who slightly rued the day that the midfielder departed Turf Moor back in the summer of 2018, with Marney having played 220 games for their club.

The veteran had a few options to choose too according to Dyche at the time but in the end he opted to move to Fleetwood Town in Sky Bet League One in order to help assist the Cod Army with their attempts to get into the Championship.

Alas Marney would only go on to feature 19 times for the club, before he was then released in 2020 after what was a very short lived spell at the Highbury Stadium.

Now currently without a club, it is as yet unclear as to whether the 37-year-old will choose to call time on his playing career or not as he continues to assess his options.

One things for sure, the former Burnley man is sure to have a good few offers coming his way, with his CV being pretty envious in the lower leagues of the EFL and the non league circuit.