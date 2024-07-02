Highlights Burnley in advanced talks to appoint Scott Parker as new manager.

Burnley are reportedly in advanced talks to appoint former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager.

Vincent Kompany left Turf Moor for Bayern Munich following last season's Premier League relegation, leaving the Clarets on the lookout for a new manager to lead them back into the Championship. A long recruitment phase has passed, but appears to have led them to Parker.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that the Clarets are looking to confirm the appointment of Parker before the weekend.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy at Turf Moor in recent weeks, including Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior, Marti Cifuentes, Carlos Corberan, Alan Pardew, Steve Bruce, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thierry Henry and Kasper Hjulmand, while acting head coach Craig Bellamy is also believed to have been under consideration for the permanent job.

However, it seems the Clarets are now closing in on the appointment of Parker, who has been out of work since being sacked by Club Brugge in March 2023.

Scott Parker managerial career

Parker began his managerial career with Fulham, initially taking charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February 2019, before being appointed permanently that summer, despite failing to prevent the club's relegation to the Championship.

The 43-year-old led the Cottagers to an immediate return to the Premier League the following season as they beat Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley, but he was again unable to keep the club in the top flight in the 2020-21 campaign.

Parker left Fulham to take over at Bournemouth in June 2021, and he achieved his second promotion from the Championship with the Cherries in his first year in charge as they finished in second place.

However, Bournemouth made a poor start to life in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, and after Parker stated that his side were "under equipped" to compete in the division following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool, he was sacked just four games into the campaign.

Parker made a surprise return to management with Belgian side Club Brugge in December 2022, but it did not prove to be a successful move for the former England international, and he was dismissed in March 2023 after just 67 days in charge.

Scott Parker's managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Fulham 105 37 25 43 35.2% Bournemouth 55 29 13 13 52.7% Club Brugge 12 2 6 4 16.7%

While he has been out of the game since his exit from Club Brugge, Parker was linked with the Leeds United job last summer before the Whites appointed Daniel Farke, and he reportedly turned down the chance to hold talks with Aberdeen earlier this year.

However, he now seems set to take over at Burnley, and he could be announced as the Clarets' new manager in the coming days.

Scott Parker is a gamble worth taking for Burnley

It is understandable why some Burnley supporters may have reservations about Parker, but his Championship record is outstanding.

Parker's possession-based style of play has come in for criticism in his previous jobs, and there are legitimate question marks over whether he is capable of managing in the Premier League.

However, the fact he has achieved promotion from the Championship with both Fulham and Bournemouth suggests he could be the perfect man to lead the Clarets back to the top flight, and he has shown that he can deliver with proven squads in high-pressure situations.

With the transfer window open for business and pre-season now underway, it is essential that Burnley make an appointment soon to avoid falling behind their promotion rivals, and Parker would be a strong choice by owner Alan Pace.