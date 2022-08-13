Burnley in a race against time to complete deal for attacker

Burnley are in a race against time to complete the signing of Darko Churlinov ahead of their midweek clash with Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Vincent Kompany suffered his first defeat as Burnley boss yesterday, losing 1-0 to Watford after a fairly toothless final third performance.

Churlinov, 22, is a player that Kompany is looking to bring in from Vfb Stuttgart this week in a bid to boost a squad that’s relied on Ian Maatsen (left-back) and Josh Brownhill (midfield) for their goals this season.

The Athletic details how Burnley expect to add Churlinov to Kompany’s squad. That deal is in the final stages of completion, yet there’s a race against time to get it over the line and the player registered ahead of the midweek clash with Hull.

Kompany’s side made the perfect start to the season, beating Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend.

However, a single point has followed from games with Luton Town and Watford, leaving Burnley with four points from the opening three fixtures.

Back-to-back home games are now on the horizon with Hull and Blackpool visiting Turf Moor in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

Burnley look like a side that need an injection of something in the final third. Their all-round game is superb, they just need to be a touch more punchy in the final third.

Churlinov is a player that brings another option in the final third. He’s never quite been prolific with goals or assists, but it gives Kompany the option to try something different.

If they can get him in ahead of Hull on Tuesday it would be helpful, too, with a result probably quite necessary to not let early season optimism slip.

Thoughts? Let us know!