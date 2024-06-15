Highlights Igor Tudor emerges as a candidate for vacant Burnley job.

Tudor boasts experience at top clubs despite lack of trophies.

Hiring him would show Burnley's ambition to return to the Premier League.

Igor Tudor has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Burnley job as they look to find a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

In a move that shocked the football world, Bayern Munich turned to Kompany despite the Clarets’ relegation back to the Championship last season.

That left the Lancashire outfit in a difficult position, as they had planned to keep Kompany to lead them in the upcoming campaign, where promotion will be the aim.

Igor Tudor is on Burnley’s radar

But, there was little Burnley could do when the German giants came calling, and now attention has turned to who the next manager will be.

Liam Rosenior has been suggested as a candidate, and there is talk that Craig Bellamy could step up, having been assistant to Kompany over the past two years.

But, in what would be an ambitious move, Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse has revealed that Tudor is a target.

The 46-year-old, who is known from his playing days with Juventus and Croatia, has had a very interesting managerial career which started with Hadjuk Split over a decade ago.

Since then, Tudor has gone on to take charge of the likes of Udinese, Galatasaray, Marseille and most recently Lazio, but he left the Italians earlier this month following a dispute over transfers.

Igor Tudor's managerial career (Transfermarkt) Club Games Played Won Drawn Lost Hadjuk Split (Two spells) 88 41 19 28 PAOK 45 17 17 11 Karabukspor 21 8 3 10 Galatasaray 34 19 4 11 Udinese (Two spells) 25 10 5 10 Verona 36 14 11 11 Marseille 48 27 7 14 Lazio 11 6 3 2

So, whilst he is available, Tudor may want more time out of the game before taking on his next challenge.

But, would he be a good appointment for Burnley? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a bold move, but it’s one that could pay off.

Firstly, Tudor’s managerial career isn’t packed with trophies, with his only silverware coming with Hadjuk Split in 2013 when they won the Croatian Cup.

But, the fact he continues to get such big jobs says a lot, as he is a manager who is well thought of in the game, and he would instantly command the respect of the Burnley dressing room.

This is a manager who has worked under huge pressure with clubs like Galatasaray and Marseille, which includes coaching in the Championship League with the French giants.

His lack of experience in English football would concern some, along with his temperament, as he has had a lot of jobs, and he left Lazio under a cloud.

Overall, though, his coaching pedigree and high-level experience means that this would be a real statement of intent from Burnley, and he could be the leader they need to take the team back to the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

It would be an ambitious appointment from Burnley's perspective but it might not be one with a long-term tenure in mind.

While the 46-year-old enjoyed an impressive playing career at the top level and has a management CV with some big names on it, as well as some eye-catching win percentages as a coach, there's no avoiding the fact that he rarely stays long at a club.

That's not the end of the world from the Clarets' perspective as the clear target for next season is to win promotion and if Todur does that, then departing soon after would be far from the end of the world.

There are obviously no guarantees that he would be a hit in the Championship and he has no EFL experience but a record of success in short-term spells would suggest that he may be well-placed to come in and have success with a squad that's likely to be one of the strongest in the division.

The explosive way he's departed some of his former clubs will be a concern but it seems that's a risk that Burnley feel is worth taking.