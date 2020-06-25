Burnley identify EFL boss as possible Dyche successor

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is on the radar of Burnley, who are at serious risk of losing Sean Dyche due to a breakdown in the relationship between the manager and the board.

Dyche has been Burnley boss for almost a decade now and has overseen their rise from the Championship to the Premier League, where they are comfortably established and have even had a taste of European football.

However, friction has been building between Dyche and the board, with the Daily Mail reporting that talk of his possible exit is the ‘talk of the dressing room’ and it looking like a departure is on the cards.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Bristol City or not?

1 of 11 Jack Whitehall is a Bristol City supporter - True or false? True False

That same report confirms Mark Hughes as a candidate to replace Dyche, alongside Lee Johnson, who has impressed at Bristol City during his time as boss at Ashton Gate.

The 39-year-old has been in-charge of the Robins since 2016 and has elevated the side into play-off contention over the last couple of Championship seasons.

This year, they are in the hunt for the top-six, but suffered a damaging defeat last time out against Blackburn Rovers, losing 3-1 at Ewood Park.

Eight games of the Championship season remain, whilst Burnley are next in action tonight, as they host Watford.

The Verdict

Losing Dyche would be a bit of a blow for Burnley. Yes, his style hasn’t always sat well with the faithful at Turf Moor, but he’s done an outstanding job and replacing him isn’t going to be easy.

Johnson plays a style of football that is easy on the eye and he’s a young coach with potential, which will appeal to Burnley.

However, he’s hardly cracked the Championship and stepping into Dyche’s shoes would be a big, big ask for him at this stage of his career.

I’m not convinced it is the right time, or right club.

Thoughts? Let us know!