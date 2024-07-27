Burnley, Hull City and Leeds United are all interested in Brahima Diarra after his departure from Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

That's according to a report from Foot Mercato, who say that a number of clubs from across Europe are also keen on the midfielder as well as the Championship trio, as well as Premier League side Leicester City.

With the exception of a loan spell at Harrogate Town in the 2021/22 season, Diarra has spent the whole of his senior career to date with Huddersfield.

However, he is a free agent this summer, having left the Terriers at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract, and the club's relegation to League One.

Brahima Diarra senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Huddersfield Town 46 0 4 Harrogate Town 13 1 2 As of 27th July 2024

Now though, it appears Diarra himself may have the chance to make a swift return to the Championship next season.

Burnley, Hull and Leeds keen on free agent midfielder

As per this latest update, Burnley, Hull and Leeds are all interested in potentially bringing the 21-year-old to the Championship this summer.

The trio though, are far from the only clubs who appear to be keen on a deal for the midfielder ahead of next season.

It is claimed that newly-promoted Premier League side Leicester City, and Serie A outfit Verona are also keen on Diarra.

Top-flight clubs in France and Belgium are also reported to be monitoring the situation around the Mali international.

Diarra is currently competing with his nation's Under 23s side at the Paris Olympics, where he is apparently hoping to catch the eye as he looks for a new club.

He played 74 minutes of his side's opening game, a 1-1 draw with Israel, on Wednesday afternoon.

It is thought that the midfielder will decide on his next destination once that tournament has come to an end, although any English club wanting to land Diarra would have to pay training compensation to Huddersfield, given his age, academy graduate status and the fact he was offered a new deal.

Burnley are looking to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season under new manager Scott Parker.

Leeds also saw last season end in disappointment when they were beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-off final to deny them promotion to the top-flight.

Hull meanwhile, finished seventh in the second-tier, three points adrift of the play-offs, and are now entering a new era with Tim Walter replacing Liam Rosenior as manager at the MKM Stadium.

Burnley, Leeds United or Hull City could benefit from Brahima Diarra's potential

On the one hand, it could be argued that the former Huddersfield man may be a useful signing for these interested clubs, with all three needing central midfield reinforcements.

Leeds have lost Glen Kamara to Rennes, Archie Gray to Tottenham and Jamie Shackleton to Sheffield United from last season's squad, and are yet to sign a midfielder.

Hull are also yet to make any signings in that position, despite seeing the likes of Tyler Morton, Ozan Tufan and Greg Docherty depart already this summer.

Burnley meanwhile, have seen Jack Cork depart, while speculation continues to hang over the future of Sander Berge, amid reports of a bid from Fenerbahce.

They too are still waiting to add to their options in the centre of the park at Turf Moor since the window opened, although with a bloated squad, outgoings may be a priority for now.

All three clubs could arguably benefit from the extra depth that Diarra would bring in the centre of the park, and he definitely has the scope to improve as a player in the next few years.

Signing him for a minimal amount would also be helpful, in terms of ensuring finances remain available for other signings that may need to be made this summer.

Beyond that, the level of interest in Diarra also ensures that this signing could be something of a coup for any club that is able to do a deal for him.

However, it is arguably also worth noting that the midfielder was never able to really make himself a regular feautre in a Huddersfield side that struggled in the Championship in recent seasons.

Given how last season played out for Leeds, Hull and Burnley, it is likely all three will have their aims set on promotion to the Premier League in the coming campaign.

As a result, there may be questions about just how much of an impact Diarra would be able to make for the trio at that level next season, and beyond.

So with that in mind, there may be plenty to think about for the likes of Leeds, Hull and Burnley, as they weigh up a potential move for Diarra this summer.