Burnley hoping to win Championship transfer race for Aston Villa man

Burnley have made Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer their top transfer target as they look to bring in a new striker ahead of the deadline.

It has been an extremely busy summer for Vincent Kompany since his appointment, with the new boss having to contend with several key players leaving.

Whilst most have been replaced, the Clarets are short on options up top and a new number nine is expected to arrive in the next week.

And, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Villa’s young striker is the man that Kompany wants to bring to Turf Moor.

“Burnley has pointed Cameron Archer as top-target for their recruitment in attack! The striker of AVFC could be loaned to Burnley with NO option to buy. Talks ongoing as Archer has recently renewal his contract at Aston Villa.”

The 20-year-old was prolific for Preston on loan in the previous campaign, scoring seven times in 20 appearances and impressing with his all-round game.

Despite that, with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings ahead of him at Villa Park, Archer is going to find game time hard to come by, although Steven Gerrard has so far resisted the chance to loan the England U21 out again.

The verdict

There is plenty of interest in Archer and it’s easy to see why as he is a fantastic talent who has proven that he can score goals at this level.

As well as that, he would appear to be the perfect fit for Burnley, who are in desperate need of a striker with pace and who will play on the last line.

So, if they could pull this off it would be a major coup for Kompany and Archer has the potential to fire them into promotion contention this season.

