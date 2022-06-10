Burnley hoping to secure double player agreement

Burnley have confirmed they are in talks with Jack Cork and Matej Vydra over extending their stays at Turf Moor.

The duo are both out of contract in the coming weeks but the club revealed on Friday afternoon that discussions are ongoing with the representatives of the pair over new deals.

The Clarets are planning for life back in the Championship and they will be under new management, with Vincent Kompany expected to be announced as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor in the coming days.

And, the former Manchester City player will have a big job on his hands, as the club shared their retained and released list, that included several first-team players such as James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

Whether Cork and Vydra agree fresh terms remains to be seen, as they will become free agents later this month and can look for a new club.

Midfield Cork has been with Burnley since 2017, whilst Vydra, who is set to miss a chunk of next season with a serious knee problem, joined a year later.

The verdict

Firstly, from a football perspective it makes total sense to keep Cork and Vydra as they both have a lot to offer at Championship level, even if they aren’t the youngest.

You would also think they’re players that could suit into a style of play that Kompany wants, and you’d hope he’d be behind the decision.

It’s ultimately now down to the players though as they hold the power here, and if new deals can’t be reached it will just add to the huge amount of work that needs to be done by Burnley this summer.

