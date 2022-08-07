Burnley hoping to seal transfer swoop for Liverpool player

Burnley are reportedly set to land Sepp van den Berg ahead of rivals Blackburn Rovers according to Sun Journalist Alan Nixon.

Reporting on his Patreon Page, Nixon suggested Burnley were at the front of the queue for the van den Berg deal as they look to bolster their defence for a promotion challenge.

The 20-year-old has spent the last 18 months on loan at Preston North End from the Anfield side having joined initially in January 2021 following Ben Davies’ move to the Premier League giants.

Over a season and a half, van den Berg would turn out 66 times for PNE, including 50 games last season for the Deepdale outfit.

But with increased competition in the heart of defence at Liverpool, there is a chance he could head out on loan again in order to pick up more first team experience.

Bournemouth were linked with the Dutchman earlier this summer but a move failed to materialise. And, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Vincent Kompany’s side are said to be nearing clinching a loan move for the defender.

Blackburn are also said to have identified van den Berg as a target, but the Anfield side are happy for the Dutchman to head to Turf Moor.

The Verdict

van den Berg would cover a number of roles for Burnley should he join. He’s a player who can play as a centre-back, or as a right-back while also playing in a variety of formations making him an ideal target for Kompany.

In addition, he’s comfortable with the ball at this feet, further enhancing reasons to sign him with Burnley looking to play more progressively this season.

That being said, the Clarets do lack experience in defence and could do with replacing that void left by Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, rather than sign another youngster.