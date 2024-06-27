Highlights Burnley may announce a new head coach next week, after their initial choices fell through.

The club's search for a replacement has been chaotic, with no clear favorite for the job.

Burnley's 2024/25 season starts with Luton, Cardiff, Sunderland, Blackburn, and Leeds.

Burnley’s search for a new head coach could be about to come to an end, as it’s emerged that the Clarets want to announce it next week.

That is according to journalist Sach Tavolieri, who has now given a potential timeframe for when the Clarets will announce their new manager.

The Lancashire side probably didn't have plans in place to be searching for a new manager this summer, as they would have had the intention of keeping Vincent Kompany on board.

The Belgian guided Burnley to the Premier League in his first season in charge, and while the Clarets suffered relegation last season, there was an expectation that he would be kept in charge.

However, that soon changed when Bayern Munich came calling and convinced the Belgian to leave Turf Moor for Germany.

Ever since, the club has been searching for a replacement, with that search taking several twists and turns with a replacement still yet to be found.

The latest on Burnley’s managerial search

At the start of the week, it looked as though Burnley were going to be appointing former PSV manager Rudd van Nistelrooy as their new head coach.

However, that now appears unlikely, as the Dutchman is set to make a dramatic return to Manchester United to become Erik ten Hag’s assistant manager. That means there is now another manager who is out of the running for Burnley.

Meanwhile, QPR manager Marti Cifuentes has been linked with the vacancy as well, but it appears as though it would take a lot for him to consider leaving the Rs at this stage.

Current caretaker manager Craig Bellamy has also been in the frame to take the Burnley job, but the Clarets could face competition, as it’s been reported he is also in the frame for the Wales job, after they sacked Rob Page last weekend.

It is unclear who could be the new Burnley head coach, but according to Sach Tavolieri, an announcement could be made next week.

Burnley begin the season at Luton Town

The EFL fixtures were released this week, and Burnley now know who their first game of the 2024/25 season will be against.

The Clarets were drawn to face fellow relegated side Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on the opening weekend.

Burnley's first five fixtures of 2024/25 Luton Town A Cardiff City H Sunderland A Blackburn Rovers H Leeds United A

A fixture that is likely going to see two of the favourites for promotion go head-to-head very early into the new season.

Burnley’s first home game of the campaign sees them welcome Cardiff City to Turf Moor, and they then follow that up with a trip to Sunderland before welcoming fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers at the end of August.

Burnley’s search for a new head coach needs to be sorted out ASAP

It is clear that Vincent Kompany leaving the club has put Burnley in a situation that they weren’t prepared for.

The Clarets’ search for a new manager has been chaotic, and it is clear that there isn’t a particular favourite for the job at this present time.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is obviously someone the club had their eyes on, but they now look to have missed out on the Dutchman to Manchester United.

Therefore, that means the club is probably looking back at their list and picking maybe second or third on that list, which is something that isn’t ideal, as every club would like to get their preferred choice.

Either way, Burnley need to make a decision on their next head coach as soon as possible, as the club cannot afford to be unprepared for the new season, which could affect them when it comes down to getting promoted.