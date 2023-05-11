Burnley confirmed that Jordan Beyer had signed a four-year contract to sign permanently for the club with a Deal or No Deal inspired announcement video.

Burnley complete signing of Jordan Beyer

Beyer joined the Clarets on an initial loan deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer, and he managed to establish himself as a key player in the heart of defence for Vincent Kompany’s side.

As well as impressing with his defensive qualities, Beyer is calm on the ball, which was important to the possession game that the new boss brought in.

Therefore, keeping the player was a no-brainer, with the Championship winners having an option to make the move permanent for around £13m.

And, it was confirmed yesterday that the deal had been triggered. But, Burnley being Burnley, they didn’t just announce the transfer in a standard way.

Instead, they opted to share a clip of Noel Edmonds in Deal or No Deal, where he offers the contestant the chance to accept a deal.

A voice enquired; “Jordan Beyer on a four-year contract, deal or no deal?”, with the person in the clip taking the deal, before the celebrations start.

Of course, this isn’t the first TV-inspired announcement the club have made, as they gained a lot of attention in the past two windows for the creative ways they shared new signings on social media.

Lyle Foster was announced with a Shrek clip, whilst Gavin & Stacey, Most Haunted and Generation Game are just three other shows that the media team at Turf Moor have used, often to a great response from the fans.

Feel-good factor around Burnley right now

These announcement videos have attracted a lot of attention, and you can understand why, because they have been very funny, and it’s certainly more interesting than the standard videos you get from a club when a new player arrives.

Of course, it helps that the mood around Burnley is positive, after this remarkable season where they won the Championship in style. So, things are looking good on and off the pitch for the Clarets right now, and the media team have put more pressure on themselves ahead of the summer window now, where more eyes will be on their Twitter feed after a new signing.

But, the main thing here is that they’ve brought in Beyer, who will have a big role to play in the Premier League next season.