Burnley hit stumbling block in transfer pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace

Burnley are unwilling to increase their offer of £4m plus Ben Gibson for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Worrall is attracting interest from the Premier League after an impressive individual campaign for the Reds, in a season where Sabri Lamouchi’s side failed to secure a top-six finish.

The 23-year-old featured in every one of Forest’s 46 Championship fixtures last season, and produced a series of commanding, solid performances alongside Tobias Figueiredo in the heart of defence.

Worrall, who penned a new deal at the City Ground until 2024 last season, is now said to be attracting interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley.

Burnley have been heavily linked with Worrall of late, with Sean Dyche’s side being linked with a player-plus-cash offer for the homegrown centre-half.

The Clarets are reportedly willing to offer £4m plus defender Ben Gibson in exchange for Worrall, but according to Nixon, that won’t be enough to tempt Forest into selling.

Burnley are said to be unwilling to go higher than £4m for Worrall, with Forest valuing their homegrown star at a higher price than that.

Burnley. Only prepared to go to 4 for Worrall. That won’t do the job. Forest value well over that figure. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

The Verdict

£4m plus Ben Gibson would be a poor deal from a Forest perspective in my opinion.

Gibson is a player who has played only six times for Burnley in the past couple of years, and even though he’s captained Middlesbrough to promotion before, his lack of game time is worrying.

Worrall is such an important player for Forest and he is only going to get better in years to come, and with another four years left on his deal, the Reds should not rush into selling him whatsoever.