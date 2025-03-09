Burnley FC hit the jackpot with their 2013 signing of Tom Heaton from Bristol City.

The goalkeeper joined the club on a free transfer, but went on to make 200 appearances for the Clarets and ultimately became an England international.

Heaton arguably became one of the Premier League’s finest shot-stoppers, and his signing proved to be nothing short of a masterstroke by then-Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who remains a popular figure at the club.

The ‘keeper became a hugely important part of Dyche’s team during his spell with the Lancashire outfit and surely would have provided even more than Burnley had hoped for when they first secured his signature.

Heaton was a huge success at Burnley

After Dyche left Watford to become Burnley’s boss in October 2012, Heaton became his first signing at the club the following summer. Over time, it’s fair to say that he also became one of his best additions.

The former Cardiff City and Manchester United man was an instant success at Turf Moor, keeping an incredible 19 clean sheets in the 2013/14 season as Burnley secured a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2009/10.

And, although they were relegated straight back to the second tier the following season, Heaton picked up plaudits for his performances. He was the only ‘keeper in the top flight to play every minute of the campaign, and he was voted as the Players’ Player of the Year at the club’s end of season awards.

He was then named as club captain for the 2015/16 season, which saw him earn a spot in the PFA's Championship Team of the Year as Dyche’s men raced to the league title and promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Heaton went on to establish himself as one of the country’s best ‘keepers, which eventually saw him catch the eye of the FA and the English national team. He was handed his first senior cap by Roy Hodgson when he was introduced as a second-half substitute in a pre-tournament friendly with Australia back in 2016.

This appearance saw him become the first Burnley player to receive an England cap since Martin Dobson back in 1974.

He went on to win three senior caps for England and was named in the squads for both Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League Finals. He was also part of England’s travelling squad for Euro 2024, when he worked with the team as a training goalkeeper.

Heaton eventually left Burnley after six years of service to join Aston Villa in 2019, but not before he had represented the club on the European stage. The then-31-year-old played his part in victories over Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir in qualifying for the 2017/18 Europa League, before Dyche’s side had their remarkable journey ended by Greek giants Olympiacos.

Tom Heaton career apps, top 5 clubs (as per Fotmob) Burnley 200 Cardiff City (Including Loan) 62 Bristol City 44 Aston Villa 20 Wycombe Wanderers (Loan) 16

It's fair to say that Burnley haven’t had many signings that have provided better value for money than Heaton in recent years, and his name will always be associated with what was a memorable time for the club.

Signing Heaton was one of Dyche’s many masterstrokes

The signing of Heaton was just one of many things that Dyche got right during his time at Turf Moor.

The former Nottingham Forest and Millwall player did an incredible job in turning one of the Premier League’s least-fancied clubs (at the time), into an outfit which could not only survive in the top flight, but compete in its upper reaches, all while working with a budget that was likely minuscule in comparison to the more established sides at the level.

Amid two Championship promotions and several successful survival bids, the jewel in Dyche’s crown was undoubtedly their seventh-placed finish in 2017/18. That season earned the club its first taste of continental football in 51 years and, although their run was halted before the group stages, it was a feat in itself for the club to have made it that far.

Dyche’s achievements were famously recognised by local Burnley pub, The Princess Royal, who renamed themselves ‘The Royal Dyche’ in honour of the Clarets’ seventh-placed finish.

After leading Burnley to a top-half finish once again in 2019/20, Dyche was sacked in April 2022 with the club in the relegation zone. His dismissal was met with fierce criticism, but his unceremonious departure should never take away from the fantastic job that he did at the club over the years.