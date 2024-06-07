Highlights Burnley continues to search for a new manager following Vincent Kompany's exit.

Burnley’s search to find a new manager following Vincent Kompany’s exit is still ongoing.

The Lancashire side’s plans for the 2024/25 Championship campaign probably didn’t involve the club looking for a new manager.

However, that is where they find themselves now after the Belgian, who was in charge at Turf Moor for two seasons, left to join Bayern Munich.

The Clarets will likely want a quick appointment, as once a new manager is through the door, they can then go ahead with their plans for the summer.

As always, whenever a team is looking for a new manager, there are always several names linked to the post, and Burnley’s search has been no different.

Burnley are continuing their search for a new manager

As previously stated, Burnley will be keen to find a new manager relatively quickly, as there is not a lot of time left before the club returns to pre-season.

Two managers who have been linked with the vacancy are Frank Lampard and Carlos Corberan.

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Lampard has been heavily mentioned when it comes to the vacancy at Turf Moor. It was even reported in recent days that Burnley had offered Lampard the head coach role to replace Kompany.

As well as Lampard, West Brom’s Corberan has also been mentioned as a possible target for the Lancashire side. It was reported by Football Insider that the club had made contact with the Spaniard about becoming their new head coach.

It was then reported by The Sun’s Andy Dillon that Burnley are believed to have made contact with Alan Pardew regarding the manager’s position.

The report stated that the 62-year-old is looking to get back into English football and is keen on the challenge of getting Burnley back into the Premier League.

There has now been a new name dropped into the frame, and that is former Manchester United striker and PSV manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman managed PSV for just one season as he decided to leave last summer, and it has now been revealed by Alan Nixon that the 47-year-old has put his name forward for the vacancy.

Burnley should be considering Ruud Van Nistelrooy as their new manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy is well known in English football for being the deadly striker in a Manchester United shirt.

The Dutchman was sensational when in England, as he went on to score 95 goals in 150 Premier League appearances.

Van Nistelrooy has now got into coaching, with him taking up his first managerial role in 2022, as he was named PSV manager after working as the club’s under-19s manager.

The former Man United man was only in charge of the Dutch side for a season, during which he guided the club to a second-place finish and success in the Dutch Cup.

Despite the successful first season, van Nistelrooy announced he was leaving the club last summer, as he felt a lack of support from the club’s board.

Since then, the Dutchman has been out of work, and it now seems, according to Nixon, that he is looking to get back into management.

Some Burnley supporters may be sceptical about this, as van Nistelrooy doesn’t have any experience managing in England or the Championship, and the other candidates they have been linked with might be more suitable.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy's managerial stats Games managed 148 Won 76 Drawn 33 Lost 39 Points 261 PPG 1.76 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 7th of June)

But it mustn’t be forgotten that when the Clarets appointed Vincent Kompany, he had experience working in Belgium, but he had no managerial experience in England.

Like Kompany, van Nistelrooy has a big reputation in the game, and while that doesn’t mean he will be a good manager, he is someone the club should be considering instead of the likes of Frank Lampard and Alan Pardew.

In his time in charge of PSV, van Nistelrooy won 22 of his 32 Eredivisie games, picking up 71 points, with his side averaging 2.22 per game, as per Transfermarkt.

Van Nistelrooy is still very early in his managerial career, but he has a growing pedigree after working at PSV and as an assistant manager with the Netherlands. It is a risky appointment, given that he has no experience managing in England, but the same was said about Kompany, and look how that turned out for the club.

Therefore, Burnley need to consider the Dutchman, and he may be worth more of a look than say Lampard or Pardew.