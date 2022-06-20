Burnley have three transfer bids turned down for 22-year-old

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, new boss Vincent Kompany will be gearing up to get underway with his side’s summer recruitment to take them into the new season feeling ready to compete at the top of the table.

Due to their relegation, a number of big players have left the club including captain Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

Furthermore, with reported Premier League interest in 21-year-old Nathan Collins, the Clarets look like they could need some serious defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Oxford United’s Luke McNally is someone that has caught the eye of Kompany after the centre-back scored four times and provided an assist in 30 League One appearances last season.

However, the 22-year-old is under contract with the Us until 2024 and according to The Sun, the Clarets have now had three bids for the player rejected.

The report claims that the latest bid was for £1.5million but was still rejected.

However, it still looks likely that the youngster will make a move away from Oxford this summer with Tottenham also interested in the player.

The Sun’s report identifies a future of £1.75million that Oxford would be willing to let him go for and whilst they might be building up to that figure, you can imagine that should Nathan Collins leave Turf Moor, then Kompany will be ready to increase the bid.

The Verdict:

Whilst Burnley will be frustrate that they continue to have bids turned down for the League One player, Oxford are doing the right thing in holding out.

The fact the Clarets are continuing to increase their bids for the defender shows that they are keen on gaining his services and therefore the Us will not want to miss out especially when they have to consider a sell on fee for St. Pats in that too.

For now Kompany probably won’t jump on this player but with Collins’ departure to the Premier League looking more likely, McNally would then be a suitable replacement that would be worth spending the extra money on.