Burnley have alternative transfer target for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres lined up

Burnley have an alternative to Coventry City Viktor Gyokeres if they fail to get a deal over the line for him, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Alan Nixon (7/12; 9:01pm).

The 24-year-old has stood out as one of the Championship’s best strikers over the past couple of seasons, recording 17 league goals last season and is currently on course to beat that total this term with nine goals in 19 appearances.

But with his contract coming to an end in 2024 and the forward continuing to impress, his future at the CBS Arena is currently unclear, especially with the club’s current owners showing their willingness to cash in on players when they offloaded Dom Hyam to Blackburn Rovers during the previous window.

However, Doug King, the man closing in on a takeover of the second-tier side, has promised that the Sky Blues wouldn’t be a selling club under his ownership and that could deal Burnley a blow in their quest to recruit Gyokeres.

On Sunday, reporter Nixon revealed that the Clarets looked set to focus more on bringing the striker in than Callum O’Hare. The league leaders may have the funds to secure a deal following some high-profile departures from Turf Moor in the summer.

But with King’s stance and other clubs likely to be in the mix for him, the Clarets have a contingency plan in place according to Nixon, who believes there’s an alternative target lined up.

The Verdict:

It would probably be wise to have an alternative lined up because the Sky Blues will be extremely reluctant to let him go and even if they do make him available, they could be priced out of a move by others.

They may have sold the likes of Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet in recent months – but they need to be wary of their finances considering they are in the second tier now.

That could persuade them to pull out of the race if his price tag is too high – and they will probably need someone else to come in if this deal doesn’t materialise because Halil Dervisoglu could be on his way out next month.

The Turkey international may not have made a huge impact during his time at the club – but they still need options in the forward department to provide Vincent Kompany with plenty of options to choose from up top.

And if they have these options at their disposal – that will only boost their chances of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking – something that has to be their main goal now following a strong start.