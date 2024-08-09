Despite not having played a game for the club since May 2022, Wout Weghorst is still technically a Burnley player, giving the hierarchy a huge issue to sort before the August 30th transfer deadline.

Weghorst joined the Clarets in January 2022 but couldn't help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League that season, and has since had loan spells at Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim, but as it stands, he's still a member of Scott Parker's squad.

With just a year left on his contract at Turf Moor, Burnley will be looking to offload the striker and recoup some of the fee they paid for him two-and-half years ago, and there has been interest, but with just a couple of weeks remaining of the transfer window, he's still a Clarets player.

He appears to have no future at the club, especially with Burnley plying their trade in the Championship, and a deal must be sorted to arrange a permanent exit this month.

Burnley must sell Wout Weghorst this summer

Weghorst doesn't want to be at Burnley and the club don't want him either, so on the face of it a permanent exit should have been simple to sort, but that's been far from the case.

The likes of Ajax, FC Twente and Trabzonspor have all been linked with a permanent move for Weghorst this season, but with Burnley's Championship campaign just around the corner, nothing has been agreed.

Wout Weghorst Senior Career Club Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A FC Emmen 2012-14 66 21 0 Heracles Almelo 2014-16 73 24 8 AZ Alkmaar 2016-18 86 45 13 Wolfsburg 2018-22 144 70 22 Burnley 2022- 20 2 3 Besiktas (Loan) 2022-23 18 9 4 Manchester United (Loan) 2023 31 2 3 TSG Hoffenheim (Loan) 2023-24 30 7 4

Ajax have been the frontrunners for his signature, and they appear desperate to sign the Dutchman, but a recent report from De Telegraaf states that the side from Amsterdam will need to sell players currently at the club to sign players, meaning a deal for Weghorst isn't imminent.

This will be hugely frustrating for the Clarets, who would have wanted to sell him by now, with their bloated squad and relegation from the Premier League meaning they need to get rid of a number of players.

The ironic thing is that Weghorst would likely be a very good player in the Championship and would score goals, but he seemingly has no interest in playing in the English second tier, and Burnley understandably want to cash in.

They paid a reported £12million to bring him to the club in January 2022, and whilst they won't receive anywhere near that sort of money this summer, they'll be looking to recoup some of the fee, especially with his contract up next summer.

It feels like Burnley trying to arrange an exit for Weghorst has been a never-ending saga, and they're starting to run out of time if they're to sell him this month.

Signing Wout Weghorst has been an absolute disaster for Burnley

The striker signed for the club for £12million and has made just 20 appearances, working out as £600,000 for every appearance, and his two goals work out as £6million a goal.

It was really poor business, and the striker wasn't able to help them stay in the Premier League in 2022 either, the reason why they forked out so much money to sign him.

If Burnley could turn the clock back to January 2022, they'd stay well away from Weghorst and would almost certainly opt to sign somebody else, with his time at Turf Moor being an unmitigated disaster.

Both the club and the player will be hoping his Burnley nightmare will come to an end at some point this month, but this should have been sorted out a long time ago.

Losing him on a free transfer next year would rub salt into the wounds, and Burnley need to recoup some of the money they paid for him, no matter how much that might be.

Weghorst has an impressive goalscoring record elsewhere, but it just hasn't clicked for him in Lancashire, and Burnley will be hoping that his two-and-half-years contracted to the club will come to an end in the very near future.