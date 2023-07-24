Sunderland have rejected an offer from Burnley for forward Jack Clarke.

According to Teamtalk, the Clarets have offered in excess of £10 million for the 22-year-old.

The winger has attracted a lot of attention following his performances in the Championship last season.

Clarke helped Sunderland earn a top six finish, reaching the play-offs in their first campaign back in the second tier.

Were Sunderland right to turn down a £10 million offer for Jack Clarke?

Clarke contributed nine goals and 11 assists in the league, becoming one of the standout performers as Burnley themselves won the title.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Sunderland have made the right decision to turn down a £10 million offer for the Englishman…

Declan Harte

Last season, Clarke finally delivered on a lot of the promise he initially showed when he first burst onto the scene with Leeds several years ago.

The winger posed a dangerous threat going forward from out wide and through the middle, becoming one of Sunderland’s top goal scorers in the process.

Clarke was pivotal to Sunderland competing for promotion to the Premier League last year.

So an offer in excess of £10 million is a worthwhile value of his talent based on how his stock rose over the last 12 months.

The decision to turn it down has reportedly upset the player, seeing it as turning their back on a promise made to accept an offer of this size.

That is a huge risk for Sunderland to take, and presumably has been done because they believe Burnley will offer more with a followup bid.

If the Clarets can raise that to between £12 and 15 million then Sunderland will have little choice but to accept.

Even £10 million would be a great fee to receive from Burnley, so this feels like a deal that could very much still happen.

While it would be a blow to Tony Mowbray's side to lose the 22-year-old, this is the business model Sunderland have built, so it comes with the territory to lose their best players each summer.

Tony Mowbray has been proactive in the transfer market for Sunderland

Sam Rourke

I can fully understand why Sunderland are playing hard ball with Jack Clarke.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly one of Sunderland's brightest sparks and he proved integral to the Black Cats' play-off push last season, and you'd image he will have a similar effect this term.

Burnley are very keen on Clarke and it's clear to see why but Sunderland, for me, have made the right call in rejecting the Clarets' £10m offer for him.

He's a player that should be commanding a fee of atleast £15m given you've got the likes of Alex Scott at Bristol City being courted for fees in the region of £30m.

Until a bid comes in that exceeds £15m, I'd be standing firm If I was Sunderland as Clarke is going to be a player that could make all the difference as Tony Mowbray's side aim to go one better and seal promotion this season.