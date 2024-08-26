Burnley are poised to complete a significant triple transfer swoop, with Hannibal Mejibri, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jaidon Anthony all set to sign for the club imminently.

The bombshell announcement comes via a report from reporter Sacha Tavolieri from his X account, where he has claimed the three players are in the North West of England to undertake medical tests ahead of moves to Scott Parker's side.

Burnley have conducted a fire-sale of some of their prized assets as of late, including Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea and Sander Berge, and there is potentially more to come with Luca Koleosho wanted by Wolves and both Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst wanting to leave the Clarets.

That means the impending triple capture of three midfield and winger talents in Hannibal, Sarmiento and Anthony represents an overwhelming boost to their promotion ambitions ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

More to follow...