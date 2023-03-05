Burnley handed significant boost by Vincent Kompany ahead of promotion run-in

Expected Championship promotion winners Burnley will be bolstered before the international break comes later in March when Ian Maatsen returns from injury.

That is according to manager Vincent Kompany, who has confirmed that the Dutchman will be involved once again before players head off to play for their countries, with the final match coming on the weekend of March 18, when the Clarets will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Chelsea loanee has been one of Burnley’s most important players this season as an attacking left-back, scoring four times and notching a further five assists in 29 league outings.

Maatsen tends to occupy a position high up the pitch which sees him either overlapping Anass Zaroury or cutting inside and running through the left to middle of the pitch with the ball, but that threat was perhaps missed when he was absent for the goalless draw with Blackpool this weekend.

Charlie Taylor deputised at Bloomfield Road but Burnley lacked that extra cutting edge down the left, and that was the second game in succession that Maatsen had missed, having been stretchered off the pitch against Huddersfield Town last weekend with a shoulder injury.

However, the injury is not thought to be serious and Kompany is expecting his return at the very latest in less than two weeks time for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

“He (Ian Maatsen) will be fine,” Kompany told LancsLive following the 0-0 draw against Blackpool.

“I think we’ve ruled out the worst, but today was too early for him.

“That is the idea (for him to return before the international break).”

The Verdict

Maatsen’s importance to Kompany’s team was shown to great effect against Blackpool – and he wasn’t even on the pitch.

Burnley like to attack their opposition and he offers something a lot different to Charlie Taylor going forward.

Taylor might be the more defensively solid one, but with nine goal contributions to his name it is clear to see what the young Dutchman’s strengths are and why he has been such a big player.

With promotion almost assured now, Maatsen shouldn’t exactly be rushed back, but with Kompany wanting it tied up as soon as possible we can expect to see the Chelsea man in the coming weeks to help the club get back to winning ways.